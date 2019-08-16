Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

York Traditions Bank : Board Member Perspective Featuring Betty Carson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

What does the bank's Governance and Nominating Committee do?

Strong, effective leadership and commitment are necessary for success, and service on a bank board is a great responsibility with serious accountability. The Governance and Nominating Committee oversees the policies and procedures that maintain the strength of the organization and the integrity of the board.

As an example, the committee conducts formal yearly reviews of each board member and the board as a whole. We also identify board skills and competencies needed to support the bank's strategic plans for the future and recruit the best available candidates to fill any gaps or vacancies, ensuring the bank's continuity.

What motivated you to come out of retirement and join the board of a community bank?

The decision to retire was a big one, and I felt that I still had a lot to give. I loved my time as a community banker early in my career. Even though my territories changed as my positions grew, I was fortunate that my home base was always in Hanover. I raised my family here, and I have been involved in numerous nonprofit organizations. Serving on the board of York Traditions Bank seemed like a natural progression. It's been a perfect fit! It is a great opportunity to offer my knowledge to help my hometown bank grow so, in turn, it can help my hometown grow.

What is exquisite customer service, and how does it differ from a community bank to that of larger banks?

Exquisite customer service is delighting the customer at every point of contact, whether it's in the branch, on the phone, at the ATM, or when you see them at a community event! It's about creating a pleasant experience for anyone touched by the organization, which is one of our Core Values.

While large banks may be able to offer new technologies at a slightly quicker pace, they find it more difficult to respond quickly to resolve

Disclaimer

York Traditions Bank published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 20:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:33pCONTINENTAL MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
04:33pCIT GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pDOW INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pSILVER SPIKE ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pAlpha Blue Ocean Expresses Concern About Element's Acquisition of PALCapital; Considers Court Investigation Into Transaction
BU
04:33pWeissLaw LLP Reminds CHSP, EE, and TOWR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
04:32pENTERPRISE DIVERSIFIED, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pNIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pYPF : 16-08-2019 SEC Decree Price Freezing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
4NEL : NEL ASA: Closes agreements related to Everfuel and signs sales and service agreement
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group