York Traditions Bank : Employee Wellness Initiative Turns Points into Donations to Local Nonprofits

03/01/2019 | 09:44am EST

York Traditions Bank's Wellness Program, with the mantra of 'Be Well…Learn Well…Do Well', focuses on the Physical, Educational, and Community aspects of Wellness. Associates have the opportunity to earn Wellness Points as they participate in various Wellness Challenges throughout the year. These programs focus not only on physical health but also mental health, relationships and doing good in the community.

At the end of the 2018 program, titled 'Choose Well. Choose You,' participants had the option of redeeming their points for a prize, or donating their points to charity.

A total of $1,316.00 was donated to four charitable organizations:

Pictured above (L to R): Melissa Moore, Wellness Committee Chair and Personal Banking Delivery Specialist; Katie Force, Wellness Committee member and BSA - Security Specialist; Chef Bungo, Wellness Committee Member and Information Technology Specialist; Averie Clark, Bell Socialization Services, Director of Community Engagement; Patricia Martin, Director of Human Resources and Organization Development; Melinda Hershner, Bell Socialization Services, Development Coordinator; Kathy Rizzuto, Wellness Committee Member and Senior Deposit Operations Specialist; Elizabeth Blew, Wellness Committee Co-Chair and HR Generalist; Heidi Keller, Accounting Specialist.

York Traditions Bank published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 14:43:04 UTC
