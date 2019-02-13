York Traditions Bank : February 2019 Customer Spotlight

At York Traditions Bank, we have a commitment to building strong relationships. Each month, we spotlight one of our valued customers in each of our branches.

This Month We're Proud to Feature:

Compass Rose Boutique, LLC - St. Charles Way

Rodan + Fields (Vicky Papageorgiou) - Eastern Boulevard

Isagenix (Gina Eason) - Susquehanna Trail

Eyes of York - White Street

York County Economic Alliance - Downtown York

Roots for Boots - Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

At age 22, Holly started this boutique with nothing but a degree in Biology and no prior business or retail experience. Compass Rose Boutique is a curated collection of women's clothing designed in LA and made for the modern woman. This includes closet basics (think soft tees & tanks), as well as a range of trendy and boho clothing.

As a busy young woman, Holly knows the importance of versatility in one's wardrobe. The store specializes in versatile and easy to wear pieces that are designed for busy women, working women, as well as the Pinterest-loving fashionistas.

Inventory arrives weekly and all of the product photos are taken here by Holly. She does not use stock photos provided by the brands and all of the photo shoots are styled with other products offered in the boutique.

Compass Rose Boutique was established in York, PA in 2014 with the top priority being keeping you chic and always comfortable. By shopping there, you are supporting a small, local business and many companies that manufacture products in the U.S.A. Check out their latest styles at ShopCompassRose.com

Rodan + Fields company was established on the principle that living better in your skin means living better in your life. They believe everyone has the opportunity to make a difference in their own lives-and in the lives of others. At the core of everything they do is a commitment to create positive change in people's skin, in their lives and, ultimately, in the lives of others. More information about the company is available on their website.

Isagenix is an organization that aims to inspire and empower individuals, families, and communities to live their best life through a journey of nutrition, health, and overall wellness. They offer vitamins and supplements, essential oils and even skin care products.

More information is available on the Isagenix website.

At Eyes of York, their passion is finding the most beneficial course of treatment for their vision patients. They pride themselves on giving you choices in your care. With the most advanced technology at their fingertips, your eye care is customized to fit your needs and desires. Doctors are highly trained and experienced in refractive cataract surgery, laser vision correction, dry eye treatment, glaucoma management, diabetic eye care and more. The compassionate and friendly staff are here to assist you. They are dedicated to providing you with the most advanced medical and surgical eye care available. Learn more on their website.

The York County Economic Alliance is a 501(c)6 organization founded in 2012 through an affiliation between York County's chamber and economic development organizations. They are the county's primary business resource for facilitating expansion, funding, redevelopment, networking, business-to-business promotion, advocacy and workforce development among many other services.

YCEA's mission is to drive York County's economic growth by leveraging the collaboration, resources and expertise needed to create sustainable prosperity. More information about their resources, partnerships and events are available on their website.

The goal of Roots for Boots is to meet the current needs and future challenges of military families, predominantly in rural areas. This grassroots organization attempts to simplify the process of locating services and funds available to our servicemen and women by providing a single source for information and/or assistance regarding their specific needs and interests.For more information, visit their website.

If you are interested in being featured in our monthly Customer Spotlight program, please reach out to your contact at York Traditions Bank or the Branch Manager of the location where you do business with us. In order to feature as many of our businesses as possible, we try to limit each business to one spotlight per year.