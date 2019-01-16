York Traditions Bank : January 2019 Customer Spotlight

At York Traditions Bank, we have a commitment to building strong relationships. Each month, we spotlight one of our valued customers in each of our branches.

This Month We're Proud to Feature:

Curves - St. Charles Way & Susquehanna Trail

Mary Kay, Susan Houser - Eastern Boulevard

Prancing Pig - White Street

York Revolution - Downtown York

Roots for Boots - Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

Curves is specifically designed for and focused on women. The program was originally designed around circuit training, which utilizes hydraulic resistance equipment to achieve results. The strength training regimen is combined with cardiovascular training for a full body workout. In 2007, Curves brought fitness to the next level with the integration of the CurvesSmart personal coaching system.

Curves Complete was launched to offer women a fully integrated personalized weight loss and management solution that includes the Curves fitness program, a customizable meal plan and one-on-one coaching and support. Backed by extensive research Curves Complete has been shown to reduce fat, increase lean muscle, boost metabolism and help women achieve weight loss success. More information is available online.

Through Susan Houser, you can create your ideal beauty experience. She offers personalized service that fit your style. She offers one-on-one consultation, make-up parties, virtual parties, makeup tips, skin care advice or free samples. You can always try before you buy. If you prefer to shop online only or order by e-mail or phone, the choice is yours. Susan would love to help you with any or all of your beauty needs. Let's talk!

Prancing Pig - White Street

The Prancing Pig is independently owned and operated by York natives Amanda & Douglas Spangler. They are a contemporary 'walk in' paint-your-own-pottery studio. They offer special events monthly and invite you to stop by their studio which offers:

Pottery to paint

Warm glass fusing

Board art

Canvas kids art

People of all ages can enjoy making a 'one of a kind' project. Their staff will help you design and execute your project so it will be ready for pickup in about a week. Note: Turnaround time for glass projects is at least two weeks. More information is available on their website.

York Revolution - Downtown York

The York Revolution is an American professional baseball team based in York, Pennsylvania. It is a member of the Freedom Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an independent league not affiliated with Major League Baseball. From the 2007 season to the present, the Revolution has played its home games at PeoplesBank Park, located in the Arch Street neighborhood.

Before the Revolution's inaugural season, baseball fans in York had waited 38 years for the return of the sport since the York White Roses folded after the 1969 season. In 2006, Yorkers chose the name 'Revolution' in a team-sponsored fan ballot. The name originally referred to York's colonial heritage, especially because the Continental Congress passed the Articles of Confederation in York during the Revolutionary War. For more information, visit their website.

Roots for Boots - Eisenhower Drive

The goal of Roots for Boots is to meet the current needs and future challenges of military families, predominantly in rural areas. This grassroots organization attempts to simplify the process of locating services and funds available to our servicemen and women by providing a single source for information and/or assistance regarding their specific needs and interests.For more information, visit their website.

If you are interested in being featured in our monthly Customer Spotlight program, please reach out to your contact at York Traditions Bank or the Branch Manager of the location where you do business with us. In order to feature as many of our businesses as possible, we try to limit each business to one spotlight per year.