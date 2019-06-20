Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

York Traditions Bank : Letter from the President & CEO – Summer 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

'You don't build a business. You build people, and people build the business.' - Zig Ziglar

Recently, York Traditions Bank completed a strategic planning process, developing a roadmap for our continued vision 'to remain an independent, locally owned and managed community bank providing relationship-minded businesses and individuals with financial solutions to achieve growth and prosperity while delivering value to all stakeholders.'

The resulting strategic objectives reinforce our ongoing belief that the success of any goal depends upon creating and nurturing strong relationships - with each other, with our clients, with our shareholders, and with our community.

Relationships begin with commitment

Our culture of relationships starts with our team of associates. Recognizing the importance of recruiting, training, and retaining best-in-class individuals, we are happy to announce the addition of Patti Martin, Director of Human Resources and Organization Development, to our Executive Management Team. We also added the position of Treasurer and are thrilled that Justin Mann joined our growing ranks.

Relationships require ongoing investment

We are dedicated to evaluating and delivering a robust suite of digital banking solutions, such as a new online residential mortgage loan application. Our physical office locations also remain a vital delivery channel, and our INVESTED service standards are the directives for fostering relationships and providing exceptional client experiences.

Relationships change and grow

York Traditions Bank remains committed to excellence and responsible growth, which will sustain our independence. The ongoing strength and commitment of our Board of Directors is paramount to our success. As York Traditions Bank has grown, our original team of six independent community board directors has remained constant, even as new directors have been added. We are forever grateful to each of these founding board members for their dedication, strategic leadership, and keen guidance. After 17 years, we reached another milestone in our history as two of our charter members retired from the board in April. We wish Paul Kilker and Tim Kinsley the very best as they focus on their own business and family goals and aspirations.

Relationships offer opportunities to give, to share, and to bring joy

As our organization grows, so does the impact we can make on the populations we serve. Through contributions to nonprofits and partnerships with Eventive and others, we strive to enrich area families with educational opportunities and free entertainment, such as the upcoming July4York. Smiling faces are the true return on our investments.

Our relationship-focused culture will continue to set us apart and offer new opportunities as we follow our strategic roadmap into the next decade and beyond. It is truly a privilege to serve you in the community we call home.

Gene Draganosky
President & CEO

Read the Full Summer 2019 Newsletter Here:

Traditionally Speaking Summer 2019

Disclaimer

York Traditions Bank published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 22:28:30 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:39pITALY : Where An Innovation Renaissance Continues to Flourish
PU
07:36pTOREX GOLD RESOURCES : Announces the Results of Its 2019 Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
07:33pPUDO : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Outlook
AQ
07:31pInvestor LGIM dumps ExxonMobil from its Future World funds
RE
07:31pKARO PHARMA : acquires Trimb for MSEK 3,400 and intends to carry out a rights issue of approximately MSEK 1,500
AQ
07:25pVULCAN MATERIALS : CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
PR
07:19pGOLDEN POWER : Other - Miscellaneous
PU
07:17pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Momo, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:10pMistango River Resources - Announces Private Placement Financing and Sale of NSR
NE
07:10pSEC Wins Jury Trial Against Broker Charged With Defrauding Customers
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
4WIPRO : WIPRO : NYSE Corporate Governance Report 2019 (PDF)
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combinati..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About