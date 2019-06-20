York Traditions Bank : Letter from the President & CEO – Summer 2019

'You don't build a business. You build people, and people build the business.' - Zig Ziglar

Recently, York Traditions Bank completed a strategic planning process, developing a roadmap for our continued vision 'to remain an independent, locally owned and managed community bank providing relationship-minded businesses and individuals with financial solutions to achieve growth and prosperity while delivering value to all stakeholders.'

The resulting strategic objectives reinforce our ongoing belief that the success of any goal depends upon creating and nurturing strong relationships - with each other, with our clients, with our shareholders, and with our community.

Relationships begin with commitment

Our culture of relationships starts with our team of associates. Recognizing the importance of recruiting, training, and retaining best-in-class individuals, we are happy to announce the addition of Patti Martin, Director of Human Resources and Organization Development, to our Executive Management Team. We also added the position of Treasurer and are thrilled that Justin Mann joined our growing ranks.

Relationships require ongoing investment

We are dedicated to evaluating and delivering a robust suite of digital banking solutions, such as a new online residential mortgage loan application. Our physical office locations also remain a vital delivery channel, and our INVESTED service standards are the directives for fostering relationships and providing exceptional client experiences.

Relationships change and grow

York Traditions Bank remains committed to excellence and responsible growth, which will sustain our independence. The ongoing strength and commitment of our Board of Directors is paramount to our success. As York Traditions Bank has grown, our original team of six independent community board directors has remained constant, even as new directors have been added. We are forever grateful to each of these founding board members for their dedication, strategic leadership, and keen guidance. After 17 years, we reached another milestone in our history as two of our charter members retired from the board in April. We wish Paul Kilker and Tim Kinsley the very best as they focus on their own business and family goals and aspirations.

Relationships offer opportunities to give, to share, and to bring joy

As our organization grows, so does the impact we can make on the populations we serve. Through contributions to nonprofits and partnerships with Eventive and others, we strive to enrich area families with educational opportunities and free entertainment, such as the upcoming July4York. Smiling faces are the true return on our investments.

Our relationship-focused culture will continue to set us apart and offer new opportunities as we follow our strategic roadmap into the next decade and beyond. It is truly a privilege to serve you in the community we call home.

Gene Draganosky

President & CEO

Read the Full Summer 2019 Newsletter Here: