York Traditions Bank : March 2019 Customer Spotlight

At York Traditions Bank, we have a commitment to building strong relationships. Each month, we spotlight one of our valued customers in each of our branches.

This Month We're Proud to Feature:

Prancing Pig - St. Charles Way

Tom Pendergast (Real Estate) - Eastern Boulevard

Tiger Trash (Roll-off Containers) - Susquehanna Trail

Cloverfield-Kingston House (York Area Housing Group) - White Street

Aracelis Delgado-Correa (Real Estate) - Downtown York

The Magic's Yours Travel - Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

Prancing Pig - St. Charles Way

The Prancing Pig is independently owned and operated by York natives Amanda & Douglas Spangler. They are a contemporary 'walk in' paint-your-own-pottery studio. They offer special events monthly and invite you to stop by their studio which offers:

Pottery to paint

Warm glass fusing

Board art

Canvas kids art

People of all ages can enjoy making a 'one of a kind' project. Their staff will help you design and execute your project so it will be ready for pickup in about a week. Note: Turnaround time for glass projects is at least two weeks. More information is available on their website.

Tom Pendergast, Berkshire Hathaway - Eastern Boulevard

As a York County native with expert knowledge of the area, Tom is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty. His positive and enthusiatic approach to his job as a Realtor enable him to readily accept the challenge of a highly competitive market. His unique marketing strategies combined with the latest technology and strong negotiating skills, helps ensure that homes are sold for their market value His goal is to provide exceptional service and to remain your Realtor for life. More information is available on his website.

Tiger Trash (Roll Off Containers) - Susquehanna Trail

Tiger Trash is a locally owned and operated company based out York, PA that offers the following services: Waste pick up for commercial, industrial, construction and home clean up needs. Tiger Trash has a large inventory of Roll-Off Containers available for immediate delivery to your home, jobsite, or industrial facility. We offer Roll-Off Containers from 10 to 40 cubic yards, available in both open top and compactor models. Both permanent and temporary service is available. More information is available on their website.

Cloverfield-Kingston House (York Area Housing Group) - White Street

The York Area Housing Group provides quality housing for people with limited resources. It is the umbrella organization for, but not limited to Cloverfield-Kingston House, a non-profit 501(c)(3) owner of two apartment buildings for the elderly and the disabled. More information is available on the York Area Housing Group's website.

Aracelis Delgado-Correa, Berkshire Hathaway - Downtown York

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, Aracelis prides herself on helping buyers identify homes that meets their needs and budget. She looks forward to helping clients through all aspects of the home purchasing process from home search, contract negotiation, home inspection and contract fulfillment. She is well-versed in marketing your home to help it sell. For more information, visit her website.

About The Magic's Yours Travel - Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

The Magic's Yours is a Disney exclusive travel agency that believes Disney is the ultimate vacation. With their incredible attention to detail, amazing entertainment, and activities for every age, at Disney your dreams will come true. They know Disney inside and out and will make sure every detail is perfect, exactly the way you imagine it! They have two locations in York and Hanover.