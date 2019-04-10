Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

York University : Steven Hoffman to chair international network focused on antimicrobial resistance research collaboration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

Steven Hoffman, director of the Global Strategy Lab and professor of global health, law and political science at York University, will chair a newly launched network that focuses on social science research and policy on antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Steven J. Hoffman

The International Network for AMR Social Science (INAMRSS) is an open consortium of international academic centres originally created to co-ordinate academic input from social scientists for the Global AMR R&D Hub.

INAMRSS functions as a network of networks, fostering international research collaboration by tying together research leaders from diverse regional, national and international AMR research centres. The members of INAMRSS have substantial impact on global AMR research and policy-making, with many of the centre leaders serving as advisors to their national governments and international organizations.

'Antimicrobial resistance is fundamentally a social challenge, which means social scientists will be essential in crafting enduring solutions,' said Hoffman. 'The INAMRSS network was created to bring together the world's leading research groups that are focused on the social aspects of antimicrobial resistance. Our goal is to both articulate the value that social science has to bring to the table and to co-ordinate our research activities so that we can collectively achieve greater impacts.'

Each member has a compelling story of research work underway to address AMR, which can inform the global response to AMR.

INAMRSS is led by Hoffman (global Chair), Professor Timo Minssen (European lead) and Professor Kevin Outterson (North American lead).

INAMRSS's founding research centres include:

  • AMR Centre, LSHTM, U.K. (Professor Clare Chandler, director);
  • AMR Research Group, WHO Collaborating Center, Geneva University Hospitals, Switzerland (Professor Stephan Harbarth, director);
  • Antibiotic Action Center, George Washington University, U.S. (Professor Lance Price, director);
  • Center for Advanced Studies in Biomedical Innovation Law (CEBIL), University of Copenhagen, Denmark (Professor Timo Minssen, director);
  • Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP), India & Princeton, U.S. (Professor Ramanan Laxminarayan, director);
  • Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, University of Minnesota, U.S. (Professor Michael T. Osterholm, director);
  • Centre for Law, Medicine and Life Sciences, University of Cambridge, U.K. (Dr. Kathy Liddell, director);
  • Max-Planck-Institut für Innovation und Wettbewerb, Germany (Pedro Henrique D. Batista, LL.M. Munich, designate);
  • Value-ABP RJ Project, Uppsala Antibiotic Center, Uppsala University, Sweden (Professor Francesco Ciabuschi, leader);
  • VALUE-DX, ECRAID, University of Antwerp, Belgium (Professor Herman Goossens, director);
  • Global Strategy Lab, York University, Canada (Professor Steven J. Hoffman, director);
  • Program on Regulation, Therapeutics, and the Law (PORTAL), Harvard University, U.S. (Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, director); and
  • Social Innovation in Drug Resistance (SIDR); Director, PI of CARB-X; Boston University, U.S. (Professor Kevin Outterson, director).

'It's a great honour to serve as the founding Chair and I look forward to working with my colleagues around the world in addressing this global health threat,' said Hoffman.

Hoffman is also the scientific director of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research's Institute of Population & Public Health, as well as an international lawyer who specializes in global health law, global governance and institutional design.

Contact INAMRSS at inamrss@globalstrategylab.org for more information.

Disclaimer

York University published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 22:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33pPRESS RELEASES : Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Tunisian Foreign Minister Jhinaoui
PU
07:23pAGA AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION : Energy Executive Orders Benefit American Families and Our Environment
PU
07:13pINGAA INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS ASSOCIATION OF AMER : Statement on President Trump's Executive Orders
PU
07:04pUK house price gauge improves for first time in 8 months - RICS
RE
06:53pUFCW UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTERNAT : Theme park discounts for UFCW members
PU
06:48pFONPLATA FONDO FINANCIERO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE : Más de US$40 millones en infraestructura para la integración en Bolivia
PU
06:47pU.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
RE
06:34pBRAZIL PLANS TO CHARGE VALE OVER DEADLY MINE COLLAPSE : Wsj
RE
06:33pFLORIDA FARM BUREAU : Watermelon Outlook After Hailstorm
PU
06:28pCEVA POULTRY INNOVATION SUMMIT FOCUSES ON SHARING INNOVATION ALONG THE VALUE CHAIN : from day-old chick to precision animal health >
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
4Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..
5Priority Income Fund Announces Weekly and Bonus Distributions for April 2019 through May 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About