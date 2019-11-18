Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:47am EST

18 November 2019
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC
(incorporated with limited liability in England and Wales with registered number 11444372)
Publication of the Supplementary Prospectus dated 15 November 2019

The following document has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority on 15 November 2019 and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 15 November 2019 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") for the update of the £8,000,000,000 Multicurrency programme for the issuance of Guaranteed Bonds, with Yorkshire Water Finance plc as the issuer and Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited as the guarantors.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

Or, click here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030827/Yorkshire_Water_Finance_Plc___Supplementary_Prospectus_2019.pdf

[A copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM]

For further information, please contact:
Yorkshire Water
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ
Email: treasury@keldagroup.com
Attention: David Gregg


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50aAIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:50aAURUBIS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:49aAIRBUS : backed tournament unveils first electric racing aircraft
RE
05:48aInternational HIV Experts Call for Focus on Quality of Life Beyond Viral Suppression
BU
05:48aAviva to keep Singapore, China operations
RE
05:46aCHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at MasterLink Securities' 2019 November Corporate Day Forum
PR
05:45aAn Unlikely Hong Kong Tourist Trap Takes a Hit as Insurers Seek Cover
DJ
05:43aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Capital & Counties plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
05:43aKBR : Awarded First Commercial License for Vinyl Acetate Monomer Technology
PR
05:41aZEELAND FAMILY OYJ : Jesse Maula appointed as new CEO of Avidly Plc
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group