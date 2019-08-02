Log in
Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Publication of Annual Financial Statements

08/02/2019 | 05:20am EDT

Publication of Annual Financial Statements

The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:

  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.1) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2019;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.2) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2019;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.3) PLC for the year ended 31 March 2019;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2019;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2019; and

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Finance PLC for the year ended 31 March 2019.

A copy of each of the above documents has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

To view full documents please go to the following website addresses:

https://www.keldagroup.com/investors/document-library/kelda-financial-statements/

https://www.keldagroup.com/investors/document-library/yorkshire-water-financial-statements/

For further information please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2019
