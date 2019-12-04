Yottaa to Present on the Internet Retailer Cyber 5 Results Webinar

Leading eCommerce Acceleration Provider To Provide Digital Performance Data for Online Retailers During The Holiday Shopping Season

Yottaa, Inc., the leading Cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced that it will present online retail performance data findings as a speaker in the Digital Commerce 360 (part of Internet Retailer) webinar entitled “2019 Holiday Cyber 5: Winners & Losers.” The webinar will be held tomorrow, December 5, at 2:00 pm ET.

This data-driven webinar will benchmark retailers’ online sales and marketing performance during the first part of the crucial holiday shopping season, including the Cyber 5 (Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday). As part of that analysis, Internet Retailer Editor Zak Stambor will explore how effectively online retailers were able to leverage their marketing and promotional strategies to drive sales and differentiate themselves from the competition. Beth Moriarty, Vice President of Product Strategy for Yottaa, will discuss Yottaa’s exclusive data findings, gathered from more than 1,500 eCommerce sites, that examine online retailers’ digital performance during the Cyber Five period.

By attending this webinar, you’ll learn:

How consumers shopped, when they shopped, and what drove the most clicks and conversions.

How consumers are using their phones to shop.

Cyber 5’s winners and losers in terms of sales and site performance.

How online retailers can position themselves for optimal sales during the remainder of the holiday season and in 2020.

Click here to register for the Digital Commerce 360 webinar “2019 Holiday Cyber 5: Winners & Losers.”

About Yottaa

Leading brands such as Ann, Inc., Carter’s, Hallmark, JoAnn Fabrics, Lands’ End, Mattress Firm, Nutrisystem, Party City, and Samsonite, rely on Yottaa to accelerate and optimize the loading of 3rd party eCommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, resulting in up to 60% web performance improvements and up to 20% increases in online conversion. To learn more about how Yottaa can accelerate your eCommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter.

