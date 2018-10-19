EDMONTON, Alberta and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Potato Company, the number one grower of Creamer potatoes in North America and the world leader in specialty Creamer potato varieties, is changing the way consumers buy and enjoy Creamer potatoes. Driven by consumer feedback, the brand's Microwave Ready and Oven|Grill Ready Kits have gotten a fresh look, more functional packaging and two delicious new flavors: Tomato Basil and Roasted Red Pepper & Onion.

Innovating its top selling Microwave and Oven|Grill Ready products emphasizes the company's commitment to taste, freshness and convenience. With a bold new look, the packaging boasts greater functionality; a "freshness" window showcases the fresh Creamer potatoes and enclosed seasoning pack. The proprietary packaging, which is more sustainable, features clearer nutritional messaging, cooking instructions and easily peelable film. Additionally, the updated design offers a vertical orientation for better merchandising and a smaller case size for faster turns to maximize assortment.

"We spent a lot of time talking to consumers and reviewing market trends. What we learned is consumers want to see the potatoes and desire more convenience," said Richard Vann, Vice President of Marketing and Product Innovation at The Little Potato Company. "We then extensively explored packaging and form factors. After nearly 100 percent of consumers surveyed indicated top box purchase intent, we knew we had a winner."

The Little Potato Company's kits deliver the convenience consumers are seeking; it's the number one need articulated by consumers across eating occasions and demographicsi. The Microwave Ready and Oven|Grill Ready Kits require no prep and each one includes 1 lb. of fresh Creamer potatoes and a value-added seasoning pack. The Little Potatoes are always pre-washed and have naturally thin skin that doesn't require peeling. Consumers are increasingly seeking out healthy convenience products, the kits contain three cups of vegetables and are packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Creamers are naturally fat, gluten, and cholesterol free and the kits are vegan and free of artificial colors and flavors.

Microwave Ready Kits : Quick, freshly steamed, perfectly seasoned potatoes in minutes. Simply pop the tray in the microwave for five minutes, add butter or oil of choice, and mix in the seasoning pack. Flavors include: Garlic Parsley, Savory Herb, and new Tomato Basil.

: Quick, freshly steamed, perfectly seasoned potatoes in minutes. Simply pop the tray in the microwave for five minutes, add butter or oil of choice, and mix in the seasoning pack. Flavors include: Garlic Parsley, Savory Herb, and new Tomato Basil. Oven|Grill Ready Kits: Creamer potatoes washed and packed in a ready-to-use roasting tray. For easy use, just open the package, add the included seasoning, splash on a little oil and roast for 30 minutes in the oven or on the grill. Flavors include: Garlic Herb, Onion & Chive, and new Roasted Red Pepper & Onion.

About The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company passionately focuses only on little potatoes. For 20 years, the entrepreneurial, company has been the leading producer of Creamers which are highly nutritious, fully mature and naturally delicious small specialty potatoes. Coveted by foodies and chefs alike, the company's proprietary colorful Creamer are available in produce sections across the U.S. and Canada. These popular little Creamers are sold pre-washed and can be cooked in just 5 minutes. Co-founded by CEO Angela Santiago, the family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation and bringing excitement to the potato category. For recipe ideas and inspiration, visit LittlePotatoes.com or Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest @LittlePotatoCo

