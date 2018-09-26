Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

You vs. the Vending Machine: How to Snack Smarter at Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:51pm CEST

Food is everywhere in today's office environment, but often, it's food you didn't plan on eating. Like when you're bored or stressed or just jonesing for snack and end up at the vending machine. In fact, a quarter of office workers consume 1,300 extra calories per week at work, according to a June 2018studyfrom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-much of them empty calories that come from foods high in refined grains. Over time, those empty calories can add up to nearly 20 extra pounds a year, if you don't cut back on other meals.

Fortunately, you don't have to become the workplace health zealot to make better vending machine food choices, says Vandana R. Sheth, RD, a registered dietician and spokesman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. If you're absolutely starving at 3 p.m., and your only source of nutrition is the vending machine, just try to make a healthier choice. Here's how.

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Gabi Redford

Gabi Redford is an award-winning health and fitness writer in Annapolis, Maryland. An avid open water swimmer and triathlete, she is a four-time All American triathlete and three-time qualifier for the ITU World Championships as a member of Team USA.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 18:50:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20pNAPEO Membership Elects Charlie Vance of Erigo Employer Solutions to NAPEO Board of Directors
PR
09:20pINTEG SRVS : Needle-exchange program gets mixed response
AQ
09:20pCORE LABORATORIES' THIRD QUARTER 2018 WEBCAST AT 7 : 30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST On October 25, 2018
PR
09:19pWATER NOW : Enters South African Market Via Partnership with African Horizon Technologies
AQ
09:18pNAPEO Membership Elects Jennifer Robinson of Risk Transfer to NAPEO Board of Directors
PR
09:17pFIRST CONNECTICUT BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17pDeep Vein Thrombosis - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio
BU
09:16pDELTA AIR LINES : outage results in nationwide groundstop
AQ
09:16pEGYPTIAN REAL ESTATE BEARER SHARES : EGX ends in green for 2nd session in row, market cap. gains LE9.3B
AQ
09:16pAINO HEALTH : solution go-live for the municipality of Botkyrka
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
2ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Saudi Arabia, four other Gulf states to enter key JP Morga..
5GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.