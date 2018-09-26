You vs. the Vending Machine: How to Snack Smarter at Work

Food is everywhere in today's office environment, but often, it's food you didn't plan on eating. Like when you're bored or stressed or just jonesing for snack and end up at the vending machine. In fact, a quarter of office workers consume 1,300 extra calories per week at work, according to a June 2018studyfrom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-much of them empty calories that come from foods high in refined grains. Over time, those empty calories can add up to nearly 20 extra pounds a year, if you don't cut back on other meals.

Fortunately, you don't have to become the workplace health zealot to make better vending machine food choices, says Vandana R. Sheth, RD, a registered dietician and spokesman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. If you're absolutely starving at 3 p.m., and your only source of nutrition is the vending machine, just try to make a healthier choice. Here's how.

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.