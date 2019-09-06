YouCam Perfect Invites Photo Fanatics to Join in a New York Fashion Week Photo Editing Challenge Putting You on the Catwalk

Perfect Corp. launches a fashion week photo editing contest to challenge creative minds to discover the newest features in the YouCam Perfect App photography toolkit.

Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech service provider, is helping photo fanatics elevate their images with the ultimate Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Augmented Reality (AR) photo editing app, YouCam Perfect. With over 750 million global downloads across the suite of YouCam apps, Perfect Corp. steps beyond YouCam Makeup’s virtual beauty try-on to utilize technology as a means of putting serious photo edit and design power into fanatics’ pockets through YouCam Perfect. The advanced photo editing mobile app features hundreds of AR filters, AI effects, stickers, and editing options that help users create seriously eye-catching content in seconds. With over 2.8 billion virtual try-ons per month across the YouCam suite of apps, it’s clear the photo editing frenzy has just begun and the love for photo effects is very, very, real. Nearly 25 million photos are taken every single day in YouCam Perfect, with over 58% of all users applying filters to their pictures.

Perfect Corp. launches a fashion week photo editing contest to challenge creative minds to discover the newest features in the YouCam Perfect App photography toolkit. (Photo: Business Wire)

To kick off fashion’s biggest month, we’re fueling the photo editing buzz by giving fans a chance to walk the New York Fashion Week runway using advanced photo editing features that place them center stage. We’re launching a NYFW photo editing contest to challenge our YouCam photo editing wizards to bring their fashionista dreams to life leveraging top features including crop and cut tools, visual effects, and fashionable frames that seamlessly place your selfie on the fashion runway. A catalog of runway backgrounds and a newly released multi-layering effect are now available in YouCam Perfect for fans to use as the backdrop for their NYFW fashion star moment. Users are invited to strike a pose to place themselves center stage for a fierce fashion photo that is sure to make a statement.

“With more photo editing features than ever before, we are excited to challenge the YouCam community to think outside the box and explore YouCam Perfect’s extensive photo editing toolkit to create impactful and eye-catching New York Fashion Week creatives that showcase their inner fashionista,” explains Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We look forward to showcasing the creative genius of our users who combine advanced photo editing effects with raw talent and striking visuals for a memorable user experience.”

The New York Fashion Week photo editing contest will kick off September 6th. To enter: https://www.youcamapps.com/post/710666510065992813.

App Availability

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 750 million downloads globally, Perfect Corp. is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

