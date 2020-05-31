YouTube Entrepreneur Matt Par to Host a Free Training Webinar That Will Help Millennials Monetize Their Channels

19-year-old YouTube expert Matt Par has created a free training webinar for wannabe content creators looking to get started on the video sharing platform. The training course will advise aspiring YouTubers on multiple topics, including how to most effectively monetize a YouTube channel, the best niches to monetize on, and how to make a successful YouTube channel without ever getting behind a camera.

Matt, who has nine successful YouTube channels, pays other content creators to make his YouTube videos for him, meaning he can best utilise his time across his channels. The only work he does in his YouTube operation is coming up with video ideas and uploading the finished videos.

This way of creating video content has allowed Matt to earn a gold play button for reaching one million subscribers on one of his channels, and multiple silver play buttons for reaching 100,000 subscribers on some of his other channels.

Not many years ago, Matt was a broke high school student struggling to identify his career path. Ditching the school to college to 9-5 job routine that so many others follow, Par now makes six figure sums from his various YouTube channels, and he wants to help you do the same.

Matt’s YouTube method of generating multiple videos across various channels in niche categories has cemented him as a respectable young entrepreneur, having grown his first YouTube channel to 100,000 subscribers in just two years, whilst gaining 500,000 subscribers in just one year on one of his other channels. The hard work and dedication that Par puts into his creativity are both key elements to his success in the world of video content.

The free training webinar aims to teach you how to succeed in your YouTube endeavours without even having to speak to a camera. The course can be found here and you can see tips from Matt on how to have a successful YouTube channel over on his Instagram account.

