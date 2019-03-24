YouTube cancels high-end dramas and comedies - Bloomberg

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, has stopped accepting new pitches for high-budget scripted shows, the report added.

Producers of axed programs like the sci-fi drama "Origin" and the comedy series "Overthinking with Kat & June" are seeking to find new platforms for their shows, Bloomberg said.

YouTube's head Of original productions, Susanne Daniels, a former MTV executive hired by YouTube in 2015, is looking to move on from her position, Bloomberg reported.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

