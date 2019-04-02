Log in
Young Americans Faring Less Well in Credit Markets, New York Fed Report Finds

04/02/2019 | 04:54pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Young Americans are getting left behind when it comes to credit access, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report released Tuesday.

The central bank's finding came in a report that detailed the growth of credit access and borrowing levels. The New York Fed said that while overall debt levels have surpassed their prior peak, overall borrowing quality has improved and has become more sustainable.

"Trends since 2008 have focused debt growth among older, higher credit score, and presumably wealthier, households," the report said. That is leaving the younger generation behind.

"Burdened by increasing amounts of student debt, reduced homeownership and home equity, and relatively high or increasing student and auto loan delinquency rates, their financial situation contrasts sharply with the overall generally improved dynamics in household debt," the New York Fed report said.

"We see some reflections of this change in low levels of mortgage originations and relatively high auto and credit card delinquency rates for millennials compared to the young of the early 2000s," the New York Fed said, adding this divergence is "well worth monitoring closely."

Household borrowing levels and credit quality are key issues for the Fed and have been for some time. The financial crisis which began over a decade ago was based in large part on a broad breakdown in mortgage borrowing. America's banks in many cases extended credit to those unable to handle it, and when housing prices unexpectedly dropped, the shock waves helped lead to the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

The economy's near-record expansion hasn't alleviated anxiety over borrowing. Many critics of Fed stimulus efforts worried ultralow rates and other stimulus efforts would destabilize financial markets. Debt levels are a particular concern because downturns related to credit bubbles tend to be deeper and longer than garden-variety recessions.

By and large, Fed officials have been upbeat about borrowing, although some officials have noted in recent years concern about commercial real-estate levels, and more recently, there has been some anxiety over corporate borrowing.

The New York Fed report said while overall credit may be bigger in dollar terms, its share relative to the size of the overall economy is smaller than its last peak. And by and large, credit is of higher quality. Meanwhile, borrowing related to homes, be it mortgages or equity lines, represents less of the total debt pie.

"A decade of tight underwriting, particularly on housing debt, has restrained the overall growth of debt, and changed the composition of debt. It has also influenced the distribution of debt over household types," the research said. "This same tight underwriting has allowed mortgage delinquency rates and transitions to fall to very low levels, and has made the outstanding stock of mortgage debt considerably safer than in any time since before the Great Recession."

As housing-related borrowing has faded a bit in the overall credit picture, student loans and auto debt have risen.

"Student loans now make up 10.7% and auto loans 9.3% of household debt following a prolonged period of strong growth in both categories," the report said, adding "that is much higher than in years past, and show little signs of abating, particularly the level of student loan debt, which has never fallen."

High student-loan debt and lack of access to other types of credit is increasingly a problem for the economy as a whole. Paying off high student-loan debt can put off things like home buying and family formation, which could over time slow economic growth. A lack of access to credit, relative to what was once available, can also make it harder for younger Americans to do things like take out a home loan and start building personal wealth.

