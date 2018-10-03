Log in
Young Amsterdam Mom Takes on Etsy and Canva with Free Premium Design Templates

10/03/2018 | 05:54am CEST

No longer pay for your wedding invitations, your business card oryour resume templates with Temploola. Save on expensive and clunkydesign tools and use sophisticated Word templates.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / Temploola, a new template design platform, is changing the way babies are announced to the loved ones, guests are invited to weddings and clients are presented with business ideas with their new service, providing 100 percent free beautifully designed templates, made for any occasion.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513270/Temploola%2010.2.png

A website set mostly for the modern day woman - the typical modern day woman runs a household, has a demanding job, works out regularly and wants to spend quality time with friends and family. Life moves quickly and the modern day woman has job applications for new career moves, babies are born and friends get married.

As key events pop up in life, time doesn't stop and these busy women don't just want to send standards boring cards, they don't want plain business cards and they want to shine above the rest with their resume. However, in today's society most also don't have time to waste looking for the perfect card or designing the perfect wedding invitation - and with living expenses, budget plays a big role.

Temploola can help anyone looking for templates from baby announcements to designing the perfect resume. Also, with the use of Microsoft Word, using Temploola templates can be easily edited and published.

"Most people don't want to learn a new software program to create what they want, but with Temploola templates, they don't have to. I have created these templates so people can be used on Microsoft Word, making them easy to edit and as most computers have Microsoft word, they can be used on any computer," said Creator of Temploola, Ilse Franckaert.

After working for one and a half years on perfecting the website, Ilse has created a platform for the world to use, no matter where anyone is located and as the business creator she also created all the templates herself.

"Surf the internet and you'll see that free templates are not new. But look closely and you'll find that 'free' usually means 'bad.' With Temploola I want to show that free can be great. No more hiring a designer or buying an expensive template to design your own invitations or cards. Download your free templates, swap the text and perhaps a color and your design is ready to send online or to be printed," added Ilse.

Don't settle for designs you don't like or a price you don't want to pay. With Temploola you can pick from a massive range of templates to create the perfect piece.

For more information on Temploola, or to start designing today to go: https://www.temploola.com/

Contact Info:
Name: Ilse Franckaert
Email: ilse@temploola.com
Organization: Temploola
Address: 47 Pieter Cornelisz Hooftstraat, Amsterdam, Noord-Holland 1013 HB, Netherlands
Phone: +31-6-44718305

For more information, please visit https://www.temploola.com/

SOURCE: Temploola


© Accesswire 2018
