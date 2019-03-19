Young Sculptor's Lifelike Animals Gain Recognition in Art World

-- Nusbaum’s Dedication to Detail is ‘Remarkable’ --

The accolades keep coming for emerging artist Jesse Nusbaum. The 29-year-old sculptor appears in a new book entitled, “100 Artists of the Future;” his work was featured at Red Dot Miami in December; and he will appear later this year in “International Contemporary Masters,” published by World Wide Art Books.

Artist Jesse Nusbaum pictured next to his Fighting Bull bronze sculpture at Red Dot Miami 2018

Nusbaum’s profile in “100 Artists of the Future” features details about Nusbaum’s background and creative techniques, and includes photographs of his Spanish Fighting Bull, German Shepherd and American Bear. The book contains the most exciting artists of the future from around the world.

Red Dot is a modern and contemporary art show in the heart of Miami featuring an international array of more than 75 leading galleries. This marks the third time Nusbaum’s work has appeared during Miami Art Week at Art Basel. Red Dot is very selective and rarely does someone so young receive that recognition to exhibit their artwork. Now in its 13th year, the event attracts more than 38,000 visitors, a majority of whom are high-net-worth collectors. Red Dot Miami illuminates the best the contemporary art world has to offer.

“Jesse Nusbaum’s bronze animal sculptures were showcased as part of Zenith Art and Fashion’s exhibition at Red Dot Miami 2018 during Miami Art Week. Not only was his work a highlight of the show, engaging art media, art aficionados and art collectors alike, but his work was one of the reasons the exhibition garnered the Best New Exhibitor Award and Spotlight Award for the show. Jesse’s dedication to the meticulous detail incorporated into each of his bronze sculptures is remarkable. He has a tremendous future ahead,” said Linda Mariano, managing director of marketing at Red Dot, and all of Redwood Media Group.

Nusbaum also has been selected to collaborate with world-renowned Spanish artist Fernando Cid de Diego to design and to create a sculpture for a proposed new museum dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta, Ga.

Several of his sculptures appear in another book entitled, “Important World Artists: A World of Art V. 3”. It was published in November 2018. He is one of 79 artists and one of only seven sculptors featured in this book.

Nusbaum’s work has also been featured in numerous exhibitions in the tri-state area at venues including Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan; Greenwich Art Society in Greenwich; Mamaroneck Artist Guild in Mamaroneck, N.Y.; Stamford Art Association in Stamford; Martin Art Gallery in Allentown, Penn.; Limner Gallery in Hudson, N.Y.; Ridgefield Artist Guild in Ridgefield, Conn.; and online with AreaArtist.com, of which he is a member. Connecticut Magazine’s February edition recognized Nusbaum as one of 2019’s 40 Under 40 for their unique accomplishments in their respective fields.

His Husky sculptures are on display in the University of Connecticut men’s and women’s basketball trophy cases in recognition of their National Championships.

Nusbaum has sold a number of pieces to private collectors in the United States and internationally.

In addition to sculpting, Nusbaum has taught drawing, painting and sculpting to public school students in Fairfield County, Conn. He continues to conduct private lessons at his studio in Weston and also mentors numerous artists on how to navigate the art world, particularly sculpting. For more information on Jesse Nusbaum, please visit: www.JesseNusbaum.com.

