Young Sculptor's Lifelike Animals Gain Recognition in Art World

The accolades keep coming for emerging artist Jesse Nusbaum. The
29-year-old sculptor appears in a new book entitled, “100 Artists of the
Future;” his work was featured at Red Dot Miami in December; and he will
appear later this year in “International Contemporary Masters,”
published by World Wide Art Books.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005155/en/
Artist Jesse Nusbaum pictured next to his Fighting Bull bronze sculpture at Red Dot Miami 2018 www.JesseNusbaum.com. (Photo credit: Lyfe Stephens)
Nusbaum’s profile in “100
Artists of the Future” features details about Nusbaum’s background
and creative techniques, and includes photographs of his Spanish
Fighting Bull, German Shepherd and American Bear. The book contains the
most exciting artists of the future from around the world.
Red Dot is a modern and contemporary art show in the heart of Miami
featuring an international array of more than 75 leading galleries. This
marks the third time Nusbaum’s work has appeared during Miami Art Week
at Art Basel. Red Dot is very selective and rarely does someone so young
receive that recognition to exhibit their artwork. Now in its 13th year,
the event attracts more than 38,000 visitors, a majority of whom are
high-net-worth collectors. Red Dot Miami illuminates the best the
contemporary art world has to offer.
“Jesse Nusbaum’s bronze animal sculptures were showcased as part of
Zenith Art and Fashion’s exhibition at Red Dot Miami 2018 during Miami
Art Week. Not only was his work a highlight of the show, engaging art
media, art aficionados and art collectors alike, but his work was one of
the reasons the exhibition garnered the Best New Exhibitor Award and
Spotlight Award for the show. Jesse’s dedication to the meticulous
detail incorporated into each of his bronze sculptures is remarkable. He
has a tremendous future ahead,” said Linda Mariano, managing director of
marketing at Red Dot, and all of Redwood
Media Group.
Nusbaum also has been selected to collaborate with world-renowned
Spanish artist Fernando Cid de Diego to design and to create a sculpture
for a proposed new museum dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. in
Atlanta, Ga.
Several of his sculptures appear in another book entitled, “Important
World Artists: A World of Art V. 3”. It was published in November
2018. He is one of 79 artists and one of only seven sculptors featured
in this book.
Nusbaum’s work has also been featured in numerous exhibitions in the
tri-state area at venues including Carriage Barn Arts Center in New
Canaan; Greenwich Art Society in Greenwich; Mamaroneck Artist Guild in
Mamaroneck, N.Y.; Stamford Art Association in Stamford; Martin Art
Gallery in Allentown, Penn.; Limner Gallery in Hudson, N.Y.; Ridgefield
Artist Guild in Ridgefield, Conn.; and online with AreaArtist.com, of
which he is a member. Connecticut Magazine’s February edition recognized
Nusbaum as one of 2019’s 40 Under 40 for their unique accomplishments in
their respective fields.
His Husky sculptures are on display in the University of Connecticut
men’s and women’s basketball trophy cases in recognition of their
National Championships.
Nusbaum has sold a number of pieces to private collectors in the United
States and internationally.
In addition to sculpting, Nusbaum has taught drawing, painting and
sculpting to public school students in Fairfield County, Conn. He
continues to conduct private lessons at his studio in Weston and also
mentors numerous artists on how to navigate the art world, particularly
sculpting. For more information on Jesse Nusbaum, please visit: www.JesseNusbaum.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005155/en/