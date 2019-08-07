Log in
Younger Colorectal Cancer Patients: A Missed Opportunity for Non-Emergency Diagnoses

08/07/2019 | 12:45am EDT

In an analysis of information on 10,463 UK patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer from 2006 to 2013, patients under the age of 50 years were more likely to initially experience non-specific symptoms before being referred to cancer specialists.

In the Colorectal Disease analysis, young patients were more likely to present with abdominal pain and via an emergency. They also experienced a longer interval between referral to diagnosis by 12.5 days compared with those aged 60 to 69 years.

'Primary care physicians should be made aware of these differences if there is to be a reduction in missed opportunities to prevent emergency diagnoses,' the authors wrote.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/codi.14734

About Journal

Colorectal Disease publishes original research in any discipline relating to colorectal pathology. The journal features review articles, discussions of current controversies, and clinical, diagnostic and selected basic science research. Colorectal Disease is for surgeons, pathologists, oncologists, gastroenterologists and health professionals who care for patients with diseases of the lower GI tract.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:44:01 UTC
