Youngevity International : HEMP FXTM Brand Adds Pet Chews

SAN DIEGO, August 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - YGYI, Inc. (YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise and its newly acquired commercial hemp enterprise, announced today that its HEMP FXTM Brand is adding Pet Chews to its line of hemp infused products. HEMPFX™ Pet Chews is designed for dogs and cats who may benefit from the natural support of phytocannaobinoid rich hemp oil. This tasty treat offers pets wholesome plant-based ingredients and delivers natural health benefits from phytocannaobinoid rich hemp oil. Youngevity's HEMP FXTM brand of products was introduced in last August 2018 and yesterday was just featured in a Forbes Article titled 'It's National CBD Day: Have Your Tried These Products?'

'We are pleased to see our HEMP FXTM Line appear in a publication as prestigious as Forbes. We were fortunate that our HEMP FXTM Pet Chews launch date coincided with the Forbes article release featuring our HEMP FXTM Brand. We realized an increase in web traffic to our site which should drive additional awareness of our entry into the pet category. Our Pet Chews are made using clean, plant-based ingredients without the use of fillers like grains, and rice, meat products, or soy.' said Youngevity Chief Executive Officer Steve Wallach.

'We are planning additional product expansion for our The HEMP FXTM line. We anticipate expanding the line during our September sales convention taking place in San Diego next month. We also anticipate our newly acquired hemp enterprise Khrysos Industries to benefit from these new product launches.' said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity. 'We remain optimistic about revenue that will be driven from The HEMP FX tm line and we are evaluating a number of product/brand product category extensions utilizing our capabilities in our hemp enterprise vertical.'

To learn more about Youngevity's Hemp FX products, please visit HempFX.com.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'may,' 'should,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the increase in web traffic to our site driving additional awareness of our entry into the pet category, the planning of additional product expansions for our The HEMP FXTM line, the anticipated expansion of the line during our September sales convention taking place in San Diego next month, the benefit anticipated to be derived by our newly acquired hemp enterprise Khrysos Industries from these new product launches, the revenue expected to be driven from The HEMP FXtm line and the product/brand product category extensions utilizing our capabilities in our hemp enterprise vertical. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand the Hemp FX line and introduce additional products, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance, and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

