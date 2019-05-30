Youngevity International : to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational -YGYI is Premier Sponsor of LD Micro Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:20 AM PST / 2:20 PM EST. Dave Briskie (President/CFO of Youngevity International) will be presenting YGYI to various institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors.

'LD Micro has been an integral part of our awareness campaign over the last several years', said Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer of Youngevity. 'We are proud to be a premier sponsor of all the LD Micro events taking place in 2019 and look forward to the additional exposure that we anticipate from this expanded partnership with LD Micro.'

Youngevity is also pleased to be a premier sponsor of this event featuring Be the Change™ coffee, one of the company owned brands. YGYI coffee is field to cup, grown on our own plantation in the Nicaraguan rainforest and roasted at CLR Roasters, our wholly owned subsidiary, located in Miami, Florida. Our fully sustainable, Rainforest Alliance, and Organic Certified coffee will be proudly served to all attending the conference.

The Youngevity presentation will be webcast and can be followed at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/ygyi/. The webcast will be available for view for 90 days following the live presentation.

'This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges' stated Chris Lahiji. 'Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community.'

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and is expected to be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Youngevity's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/YGYI

About Youngevity International, Inc

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'may,' 'should,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the additional exposure that we anticipate from the expanded partnership with LD Micro. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, or ability to expand our partnership with LD Micro, our ability to strategically position ourselves within the CBD space, our ability to continue our coffee segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

