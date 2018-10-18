Youngevity :'s Hemp FX™ Now Available for Purchase Online

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announces that its hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp FX products are now available for purchase online at the fully transactional website https://www.hempfx.com/.

For 21 years, Youngevity has been committed to developing the highest-quality nutritional products, which are backed by extensive research. In keeping with this philosophy, Hemp FX products combine an exclusive source of organically grown, hemp-derived cannabinoids with Youngevity's signature nutrients.

Currently available for purchase on the website are three proprietary formulas featuring Youngevity's hemp-derived, Phyto cannabinoid-rich, full-spectrum, organically grown CBD oil:

Soothe , a product designed to promote muscle restoration and relief. Soothe features the finest blend of antioxidant-rich botanicals to help alleviate aches and pains and support a healthy immune response. Our unique formula includes hemp-derived cannabinoid oil, plant-derived minerals, essential oil, the powerful antioxidant glutathione, and a variety of herbs and minerals.

, which is designed to naturally boost both mood and cognitive performance. This product features our hemp-derived cannabinoid oil combined with St. John's Wort and a specialized set of terpenes and cannabinoid enhancers.

Relax, which is a special formula designed to promote relaxation and aid in achieving restful sleep. Relax combines our hemp-derived CBD oil with melatonin and the naturally relaxing herbs chamomile, lavender and valerian.

"Hemp FX is an ideal representation of our plant-based approach to product development. These select products are being offered in this initial launch, and we expect the Hemp FX line will continue to grow, with more products becoming available in the near future," says Youngevity Chief Executive Officer Steve Wallach. "As such, we're extremely excited to announce that these products can now be purchased easily and conveniently online."

To learn more about Youngevity's Hemp FX products, please visit www.hempfx.com.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the eight top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the expected growth of the Hemp FX line. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand the Hemp FX line and introduce additional products, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance, and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

