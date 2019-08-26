Your Love One Shapes Your Life. Your Lingerie Shapes Your Day.

Enjoy aPure Life

Are you enjoying your relationship?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005254/en/

A satisfying relationship is like putting on your dream lingerie, it brings happiness, excitement while you are exactly being yourself. (Photo: Business Wire)

We all want to be loved. A satisfying relationship is like putting on your dream lingerie, it brings happiness, excitement while you are exactly being yourself.

6 signs you’re in a relationship like dream:

Always be your sword and shield to protect you!

Just like Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear that adopts a new generation of Japanese textile technology by TENCEL to maintain sub-acidity for 24-hours to create an environment that’s friendly for healthy bacteria.

Always lifts you up when you’re down!

Just like Pure5.5’s elastic fiber that’s resistant to sunlight, hard water, and chlorine. High-quality yarn and twisting techniques make the elastic fiber isn’t prone to fray or shed, could hold shape for a long time.

Always refreshes your energy & spirit!

Just like Pure5.5 that protects good bacteria since they have a weakly acidic environment. Help to maintain a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria to get rid of the embarrassing odors.

Always lets you feel Free to explore the world in any way you want!

Just like Pure5.5’s high-count feature that provides good humidity release and air permeability. This has the benefits of granting immense breathability.

Always gets calm and reconciled easily with you!

Just like Pure5.5 makes use of yarn with a compact & dense surface and long fibers, so that stains aren’t easily absorbed by the fiber. That makes underwear easy to wash and clean. Just make use of clean water.

Always shows up with rosy & bright side to enliven your life!

Just Like Pure5.5 that comes in 31 vibrant colors with Grade 4 colorfastness, which ensures no fading when washing and also prevents harmful dyes from damaging your skin.

Enjoy a good time with a good lover. Not only on any special celebrated day but also day in and day out.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005254/en/