Your Money and Coronavirus: Resources for Financial Relief

June 23, 2020

Americans are now receiving direct relief in the form of Economic Impact Payments that are being deposited directly into their bank or credit union accounts.

Get My Payment to determine the status of your economic impact payment, including the date it is scheduled to be deposited into your bank account or mailed to you. If your payment has not yet been processed, you can also provide your bank account information to receive your payment more quickly rather than waiting for a paper check.

Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here to quickly register for your Economic Impact Payment if you don't normally file a tax return. Use this online form to provide your Social Security number, name, address, and dependents. The IRS will use this information to confirm your eligibility and calculate and send you an Economic Impact Payment.

Explore the resources below to take the necessary steps for a stronger financial recovery and better financial health.

Most American will receive tax refunds this year, so file your tax return right away to receive yours. The tax payment and filing deadline has been extended until July 15, but you can file now and get your refund. If your household income is below $69,000, you can file for free using IRS Free File . For more details on these changes please see the Treasury issued guidance to the IRS here . Follow the link to file 2020 Federal Tax Returns.

For more information on all federal government activities related to COVID-19 response, please visit USA.GOV/Coronavirus .

Personal Finance and Consumer Protection