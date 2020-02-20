Your Neighborhood Breakfast Place Continues to Crack Eggs in Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Egg®Franchise Group, EVVI Restaurant Group, LLC, is set to open its second Texas location at 5408 West Adams Avenue, Suite 103, Temple, TX, to the public on March 2, 2020. The award-winning restaurant will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served every day from 6:00AM – 2:00PM and will accommodate 127 customers in comfortable booth and table settings, and counter seating with full view of the open kitchen concept.

To receive updates leading up to the grand opening, visit the Jimmy's Egg Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jimmysegg.

This location will be the 64th restaurant for the award-winning chain and will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served every day from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The restaurant will employ approximately 25 people.

EVVI Restaurant Group, LLC, is a partnership group led by Jim Mellon, Operating Partner and Regina Rodriguez, General Manager, who brings over 15 years of breakfast restaurant experience to the brand. The development agreement states the group will open eight locations in Texas and surrounding areas that include Bell, Brazos and McLennan counties.

"We are very excited to continue expanding the Jimmy's Egg® brand in Texas," Regina Rodriguez said. "At all Jimmy's Egg® locations you'll enjoy traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious. Our eggs are fresh Cracked to Order® every time and our pancake batter is made fresh every day and our home fries and hash browns are never frozen. It's as fresh as breakfast gets!" said Rodriguez.

Jimmy's Egg® brings residents full cups of coffee served by our attentive staff, Cracked-to-Order® omelets and daily fresh-baked breads and offers hot breakfast and lunch catering options. Breakfast menu offerings include:

The Popular "Garbage Breakfast™"

Premium Hash Brown Skillets

Specialty Omelettes

Eggs Benedict

Buttermilk, Multi-grain Flaxseed, Cinnamon Roll and Caramel Apple flavored pancakes

French Toast

Belgian Waffles with decadent flavored toppings

Lunch offerings include savory sandwiches, juicy burgers, healthy alternatives and favorite luncheon entrees such as:

Cuban Sandwich

Fiery Bacon Burger

KETO Bowl

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Country Fried Steak

Chicken Quesadillas

Jimmy's Egg caters! Since 2017, our catering program has grown exponentially and is a key initiative for the brand. Customers told us they want options other than the typical continental breakfast and we listened. We offer a variety of hot breakfast and lunch options along with custom orders at an affordable value.

People never forget an egg-cellent® meal whether it's served in the restaurant or at a special event and our goal is to allow our customer time to focus on their family, friends and colleagues while we take care of the food.

Catering delivery is available, as well as setup and serving options for an additional cost. We provide catering for company meetings, corporate events, holiday parties, family celebrations and more.

About Jimmy's Egg®:

The first Jimmy's Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Loc Le grew Jimmy's Egg® from a single restaurant to the 63-unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.

Jimmy's Egg® began actively franchising April 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Egg will open 6 new restaurants over the next 12 months in various states. For additional information about Jimmy's Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy's Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

