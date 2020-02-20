Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Your Neighborhood Breakfast Place Continues to Crack Eggs in Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:01am EST

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Egg®Franchise Group, EVVI Restaurant Group, LLC, is set to open its second Texas location at 5408 West Adams Avenue, Suite 103, Temple, TX, to the public on March 2, 2020.  The award-winning restaurant will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served every day from 6:00AM2:00PM and will accommodate 127 customers in comfortable booth and table settings, and counter seating with full view of the open kitchen concept. 

Jimmy's Egg brings guests the opportunity to enjoy full cups of coffee, delicious omelettes and fresh-baked breads served by an attentive staff. (PRNewsFoto/Jimmy's Egg, LLC)

To receive updates leading up to the grand opening, visit the Jimmy's Egg Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jimmysegg.

This location will be the 64th restaurant for the award-winning chain and will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served every day from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.  The restaurant will employ approximately 25 people.

EVVI Restaurant Group, LLC, is a partnership group led by Jim Mellon, Operating Partner and Regina Rodriguez, General Manager, who brings over 15 years of breakfast restaurant experience to the brand.   The development agreement states the group will open eight locations in Texas and surrounding areas that include Bell, Brazos and McLennan counties. 

"We are very excited to continue expanding the Jimmy's Egg® brand in Texas," Regina Rodriguez said.  "At all Jimmy's Egg® locations you'll enjoy traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious.  Our eggs are fresh Cracked to Order® every time and our pancake batter is made fresh every day and our home fries and hash browns are never frozen.  It's as fresh as breakfast gets!" said Rodriguez.

Jimmy's Egg® brings residents full cups of coffee served by our attentive staff, Cracked-to-Order® omelets and daily fresh-baked breads and offers hot breakfast and lunch catering options. Breakfast menu offerings include:

  • The Popular "Garbage Breakfast™"
  • Premium Hash Brown Skillets
  • Specialty Omelettes
  • Eggs Benedict
  • Buttermilk, Multi-grain Flaxseed, Cinnamon Roll and Caramel Apple flavored pancakes
  • French Toast
  • Belgian Waffles with decadent flavored toppings

Lunch offerings include savory sandwiches, juicy burgers, healthy alternatives and favorite luncheon entrees such as:

  • Cuban Sandwich
  • Fiery Bacon Burger
  • KETO Bowl
  • Strawberry Spinach Salad
  • Country Fried Steak
  • Chicken Quesadillas

Jimmy's Egg caters!  Since 2017, our catering program has grown exponentially and is a key initiative for the brand.  Customers told us they want options other than the typical continental breakfast and we listened.  We offer a variety of hot breakfast and lunch options along with custom orders at an affordable value. 

People never forget an egg-cellent® meal whether it's served in the restaurant or at a special event and our goal is to allow our customer time to focus on their family, friends and colleagues while we take care of the food. 

Catering delivery is available, as well as setup and serving options for an additional cost.  We provide catering for company meetings, corporate events, holiday parties, family celebrations and more. 

About Jimmy's Egg®:

The first Jimmy's Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980.  Loc Le grew Jimmy's Egg® from a single restaurant to the 63-unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S. 

Jimmy's Egg® began actively franchising April 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Egg will open 6 new restaurants over the next 12 months in various states.  For additional information about Jimmy's Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy's Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

Media Contact: comments@jimmysegg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/your-neighborhood-breakfast-place-continues-to-crack-eggs-in-texas-301007929.html

SOURCE Jimmy's Egg


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aBORGWARNER : Provides Ultimate Heavy-Duty Starter Protection with Smart IMS and Over Crank Prevention Technology
PR
10:14aKOOTENAY SILVER : Recognized as a 2020 TSX Venture 50™ Company
AQ
10:12aJAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
10:12aHBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
10:12aExperts at Infiniti Research Provide Strategic Growth Insights for International Chemical Companies in China on Their Latest Blog
BU
10:11aDERMIRA : SEC Filing - S-8 POS
PU
10:11aPOST : Premier Protein® Launches Protein Shakes with Oats, Ma...
PU
10:11aCPI COMPUTER PERIPHERALS INTERNATIONAL : Announcement 1268/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
10:11aUnion Home Mortgage Becomes First Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Indians
BU
10:10aAnglo American Discloses All Mine Deaths in Industry Shift
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group