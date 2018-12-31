Log in
Your Neighborhood Breakfast Place Introduces new Iced Coffee and decadent S'mores Hot Chocolate

12/31/2018 | 04:01pm CET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Egg® LLC, launched its new Toasted Marshmallow iced coffee and decadent S'mores Hot Chocolate this season at participating locations. The Toasted Marshmallow Iced Coffee is part of the new iced coffee lineup introduced this past summer that includes three additional flavors to choose from including Cinnamon Roll, Chocolate Fudge and Original. 

Iced Coffee

We continue to evolve our menu and offer a variety of unique and traditional breakfast items and beverages like the iced coffees and flavored hot chocolate. "We are excited to continue expanding our menu and focus on items we know our customers want," says Kevin Burke, President of Jimmy's Egg®.

Jimmy's Egg partners with suppliers dedicated to providing quality products to create delicious menu items for the brand.  Iced Coffees created with Monin® Gourmet Flavored Syrups, Tropicana® Pure Premium Orange Juice and S&D Gourmet Coffee are just a few examples of products used to create a beverage category to satisfy everyone. 

About Jimmy's Egg®:

The first Jimmy's Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980.  Mr. Le grew Jimmy's Egg® from a single restaurant to the 60 unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S. 

Jimmy's Egg® began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Egg expects to open 5-8 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy's Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy's Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

Media Contact:  comments@jimmysegg.com

 

Jimmy's Egg brings guests the opportunity to enjoy full cups of coffee, delicious omelettes and fresh-baked breads served by an attentive staff. (PRNewsFoto/Jimmy's Egg, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/your-neighborhood-breakfast-place-introduces-new-iced-coffee-and-decadent-smores-hot-chocolate-300771268.html

SOURCE Jimmy's Egg


© PRNewswire 2018
