Your Neighborhood Breakfast Place Set to Crack its First Egg in Mission, TX

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Egg® Franchise Group, Sunset Living, LLC, is set to open its second location at 614 N. Shary Road, to the public on January 14, 2019. The award winning restaurant will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served every day from 6:00AM – 2:00PM and will accommodate 133 customers in comfortable booth and table settings, and counter seating with full view of the open kitchen concept. The restaurant will employ approximately 25 people.

This location will be the 61st restaurant for the award winning chain and to celebrate this opening, Jimmy's Egg will award two lucky customers with breakfast for a year! Guests can visit the new restaurant or the existing location at 4100 N. 10th Street, McAllen, TX from January 14 – January 28, 2019 and enter to win. To receive updates leading up to the grand opening, visit the Jimmy's Egg Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jimmysegg.

Sunset Living, LLC, is a franchise group led by Eduardo Barron, a long-time resident in the Rio Grande Valley area. "We are very excited to continue expanding Jimmy's Egg® in the Rio Grande Valley and join the Mission community," Barron said. "We look forward to bringing fresh, cooked to order breakfast and lunch offerings to Mission."

At all Jimmy's Egg® locations you'll enjoy traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious. Our eggs are fresh Cracked to Order® every time and our pancake batter is made fresh every day. Jimmy's Egg® brings residents full cups of coffee served by our attentive staff, Cracked-to-Order® omelets and daily fresh-baked breads. We continue to evolve our menu to offer our customers variety such as new flavored Iced Coffees that were introduced in June 2017.

Breakfast menu offerings include:

The Popular "Garbage Breakfast™"

Premium Hash Brown Skillets

Eggs Benedict

Buttermilk, Wheat, Cinnamon Roll and Caramel Apple flavored pancakes

French Toast

Belgian Waffles

Lunch offerings include savory sandwiches, juicy burgers, healthy alternatives and favorite luncheon entrees such as:

Cuban Sandwich

Backyard Burger

Grilled Chicken Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Country Fried Steak

Jimmy's Egg caters! Since 2017, our catering program has grown exponentially and is a key initiative for the brand. Customers told us they want options other than the typical continental breakfast and we listened. We offer a variety of hot breakfast and lunch options along with custom orders at an affordable value.

People never forget an egg-cellent meal whether it's served in the restaurant or at a special event and our goal is to allow our customer time to focus on their family, friends and colleagues while we take care of the food.

Catering delivery is available, as well as setup and serving options for an additional cost. We provide catering for company meetings, corporate events, holiday parties, family celebrations and more.

About Jimmy's Egg®:

The first Jimmy's Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Mr. Le grew Jimmy's Egg® from a single restaurant to the 60 unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.



Jimmy's Egg® began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Egg expects to open 5-8 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy's Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy's Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

Media Contact: comments@jimmysegg.com

