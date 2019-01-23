YourNovel.com Romance Novelists Profile Valentine Shopper Types

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- J.S. Fletcher and Kathy Newbern, founders of YourNovel.com, are still going strong after nearly three decades of personalizing romance novels for couples far and wide. Imagine you and your Sweetheart starring in a book. How romantic.



If there's one thing that unites every corner of the globe, it's love, and the husband-wife novelists, a.k.a. Fletcher Newbern, have made it their mission to spread the love. They've visited 70 countries, stepped foot on every continent, and sailed the high seas aboard numerous cruises in their other job, as travel writers, but always with an eye toward the romantic.



YourNovel.com offers more than 50 romantic novels to select from, including books set in Rome, Tahiti, England, the Caribbean and even the Wild West. It's a quick process: pick a story, answer a questionnaire online, and receive a paperback or hardback novel starring the two of you.



The husband-wife team note that business historically peaks during the Valentine season. It's the perfect holiday to give such a dedicated memento.



What's interesting are the types of Valentine shoppers they see, such as:



* The Romantic: plans to dazzle their special partner with something never seen before. Every year they set out for something sizzling, sexy and unique to get the heartstrings strumming the song of love. And with such a wide variety of books to choose from, YourNovel.com has these romantics covered.



* Long-timer: has run out of ideas after so many years being together but still wants something new for the occasion. With each celebrated Valentine's Day, a personalized romance adventure novel fits the bill for a beautiful commemoration and a fill-in-your-own dedication page.



* The Procrastinator: buys roses and chocolates at a roadside stand on the way home from work on February 14. But not to worry, the company's eBooks are available within a few hours even on the Day of Love.



* The Overachiever: Chocolates-check! Roses-check! Candles-check! Fancy undies-check! Um, anything else? After all, it's already January 25. That buys enough time to get a lovely hardback romance novel with a photo of you two on the front cover.



* Deployed: is currently not in a position to go for the usual stuff or receive it. YourNovel.com has served many clients who are deployed or whose partners are away from home. A personalized romance novel is easy to ship worldwide and a fabulous way to say "I love you" from a distance.



* Doghouse Bad Boy: needs a grand gesture to make up for some grievous error (real or imagined). YourNovel.com has all kinds of stories to choose from to make amends in a romantic, special way. Read it together on the couch then act out the sexy parts - each book comes wild or mild.



* Non-Believer: "It's just a made up holiday." Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the significant other who may not hold the same opinion. Besides, personalized gifts are timeless, and romantic novels are sure to captivate for years to come.



"Over the years," says Newbern, "our books have been called the 'Ultimate Vanity Valentine,' and we've been called 'Computerized Cupids.' We love that job title."



Fletcher has a final piece of advice. "Don't get sucked into believing the Big Lie: 'It's OK, Honey, you don't need to get me anything for Valentine's.'"



Regardless of your shopping profile, a novel starring you and your real-life Sweetie is sure to impress as a forever keepsake.



Details: In the U.S., printed books, hardback or paperback, usually arrive within a week; ebooks within 24 hours. Call (800) 444-3356 or visit https://yournovel.com/ for more information.



The company created the genre of personalized romance novels in 1992.



