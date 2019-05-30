Youth Automotive Training Center Graduates Its 750th Student

The Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC), a unique nine-month
automotive training program which provides intensive instruction and
hands-on training in automotive theory and practical skills, recently
graduated its 750th student as part of the Class of 2019.
Established by automotive legend and JM Family Enterprises founder Jim
Moran in 1984, YATC’s mission is to train and educate at-risk youth in
basic automotive repair skills, academic remediation, job readiness and
life management skills. The goal of this program is to prepare at-risk
young adults to become self-sufficient, productive, law-abiding citizens.
“YATC taught me that family is more than just blood,” said 22-year-old
Martin Baena, a 2019 graduate who was recognized during the ceremony.
“If Mr. Moran were still here today, which he is in all of our hearts, I
would thank him for the second chance that nobody else would have given
me.”
Equally valuable to automotive training, the school provides emotional
support from the caring staff — three of whom are YATC graduates — and
imparts educational and practical life skills. Guided by educators and
volunteer tutors from the community, eight of this year’s graduates
earned their high school diplomas and five are pursuing their diplomas
following graduation. During the commencement ceremony, 12 graduates
were awarded scholarships for continuing education, six of whom received
special recognition for notable achievements.
Baena received the Bruce Rossmeyer Memorial Kick Start Scholarship
Award. Established in 2009 by Jan Moran in memory of Bruce Rossmeyer,
this recognition includes a full-tuition scholarship to attend a
technical/vocational school. Rossmeyer, founder of Bruce Rossmeyer’s
Daytona Harley-Davidson and Daytona Toyota, was a devoted friend and
generous supporter of YATC.
Other standout award recipients include:
-
Michael Somers, 20, was presented with the Jump Start Award for
excellence in automotive knowledge and repairs.
-
Damian Varona, 20, was honored with the Turnabout Award for making
significant changes in all areas of his life.
-
Eduardo Bretz Jr., 19; Jarkevius Nemec, 19; and Michael Whitaker, 20,
all received Outstanding Attendance Awards for demonstrating
exceptional commitment.
YATC also awarded Joe O’Brien, founder of the O'Brien Automotive Team,
with the annual Jim Moran Award. This recognition, which was presented
by Larry McGinnes, president, YATC Board of Directors; and Terry
Routley, executive director, YATC, acknowledges a person or group who
has demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the school and its students.
"Joe has been a loyal and dedicated friend of YATC for many years. He's
a true 'car guy' at heart. He recognized the value of the automotive
skills graduates gain at YATC and has supported the program ever since.
We are so grateful to have Joe on our team," said Routley.
Students are referred to YATC in a variety of ways, including through
the departments of Juvenile Justice and Children and Families, as well
as by past YATC graduates, local clergy and word of mouth. Many of these
young people have experienced poverty, crime, abuse and addiction even
before reaching their teen years. There is no cost to attend as the
program is sustained solely by generous donors and the school’s annual
fundraiser. This year’s event, Art of Success, is scheduled for
Saturday, November 9. This inaugural appreciation and fundraising effort
will be an all-day event at the school followed by an evening reception
at the Boca Raton Museum of Art.
For more information about YATC, visit www.yatc.org
or call 954.428.0909. YATC is located at 399 SW Martin Luther King Jr.
Avenue in Deerfield Beach.
