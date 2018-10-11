Youth INC Announces 2018 Gala Honorees and Adds Key Hire to Fuel Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth INC announced today the honorees for its 24th annual gala, “Celebration to Benefit New York Kids”, which will take place on Wednesday, November 14th at the Grand Hyatt.



The organization will present its highest honor, the John C. Whitehead Award, to Dhananjay M. Pai, managing partner, president, and chief operating officer at P. Schoenfeld Asset Management and George P. Stamas, partner at Gibson Dunn, for their significant contributions to advancing Youth INC’s mission.

“There is a reverence that comes over our Board and National Advisory Board members when we speak about the late John C. Whitehead that is emblematic of how much it means to receive an award named in his honor,” said Rehana Farrell, executive director of Youth INC. John Waldron, president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs and Youth INC Board Co-Chair added, “Dhan and George embody the same spirit of giving and civic engagement that John Whitehead demonstrated throughout his lifetime. They have shown an unwavering commitment to our work – transforming the lives of NYC kids who need it most by empowering the nonprofits that serve them.”

The event fuels the sustainability and growth of dozens of grassroots youth-centered organizations in New York City. Approximately 1,000 guests ranging from philanthropists and members of the New York City financial, business, legal, and nonprofit community are expected to join.

A private dinner will be held for the gala’s supporters and Board members, including:

Vice-Chairs – Jeffrey Holzschuh (Morgan Stanley), Alexander Navab (Navab Holdings), Stephen Orr (Orr Associates, Inc), Rick Schifter (TPG Capital), Ted Virtue (MidOcean Partners), John Waldron (Goldman Sachs), and Jonathan Weiss (Wells Fargo Securities).

Co-Chairs – James Christopoulos (CVC Capital), William Derrough (Moelis & Company), Stratton Heath (Oak Hill Capital Partners), Douglas Kaden, Amy Miller (Scotiabank), A. J. Murphy (Silver Lake Partners), Daniel Pine, Stancel Riley (Wells Fargo Securities), David Tayeh (Investcorp), Wray Thorn (Sightway Capital), and Evan Wildstein (Kohlberg & Company).

Benefit Committee – Lauren Dillard (The Carlyle Group), Emmett McCann (Oaktree Capital), Kathleen Metinko (Deloitte), David Perdue (PJT Partners), Karen Beldy Torborg (Marsh Inc.).

Youth INC also announced today the appointment of nationally recognized nonprofit leader Angela Dorn as chief operating officer and general counsel. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Dorn has served in executive roles at several leading nonprofits. She joins Youth INC from Achieving the Dream, a national nonprofit working to expand access to the nation’s community colleges. Prior to that, Angela served as founding member, chief legal officer, and chief operating officer of Single Stop USA, a national nonprofit that has helped over one million low-income households avoid or move out of poverty. Prior to taking Single Stop national, Angela was a managing director and general counsel for an asset management company, and began her career as a lawyer at Mayer Brown, one of the largest law firms in Chicago, Illinois.

“Angela is a key hire for Youth INC as we consider our growth plans on the eve of our 25th anniversary. She has successfully scaled organizations and her strong background in the financial and legal arenas provides a strong foundation for Youth INC,” said Farrell.

“Angela joins Youth INC with a wealth of experience in strengthening nonprofit organizations and has a proven track record of fostering sustainable growth,” said Kathleen McCabe, managing director and head of marketing and business development for Morgan Stanley and Youth INC Board Co-President. “We are thrilled to have her join the team.”

“I have long admired Youth INC and am excited to join such a dynamic team of movers and shakers. I’m proud to join an organization at the forefront of venture philanthropy and youth development and look forward to driving further growth and expanding Youth INC’s reach to every corner of our city,” said Dorn.

About Youth INC

Youth INC’s mission is to transform the lives of NYC youth by empowering the organizations that serve them. Youth INC’s network of 80 grassroots nonprofits collectively champion the lives of more than 220,000 young people across New York City. Youth INC provides our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital and connections to achieve sustainable growth and maximize their impact. Our fundraising, governance and impact evaluation programs yield incredible results. Over the course of a partnership with Youth INC, our partners experience average growth in revenue of 173%, board size of 33%, and youth served of 157%. Using our pioneering Metrics Platform, our partners helped 80% of their young people surveyed to improve key Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) skills that scholars agree are the most predictive indicators of success in school, career and life. Since inception, our venture philanthropy model has raised over $85 million and empowered over 170 nonprofits, impacting the lives of 1 million NYC youth. To learn more visit: www.youthinc-usa.org

