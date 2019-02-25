Youth in business: Pitch your plan for gender equality

The International Trade Centre (ITC) has launched its first-ever video pitch competition for youth to mark International Women's Day 2019.

Female and male university students from around the world can participate in this challenge by submitting a video with an innovative pitch on how to support women entrepreneurs in a specific sector, country and region.

Students must be enrolled in a university programme (business management, economics, development studies, international relations, entrepreneurship studies, social studies). Videos should be a maximum of three minutes long, in English, and submitted here by Monday, 4 March. Videos may be produced individually or in groups.

Pitches must include the following information:

- Full name(s) of the participant(s), name of the university, country the participant(s) is located in

- Goal of the proposed business idea and intended impact

- How the participant plans to achieve the goal

- Timeline

- United Nations Sustainable Development Goal the business idea references

The format of the video pitch is open - creative and innovative ideas are very welcome!

The winner/winning team will be awarded travel and accommodation for one individual to ITC's major annual global event in 2019 to interact with business leaders from around the world, participate in sessions and access an international business network.

The event on 7 March in Geneva

Join us on Thursday, 7 March, at 18:00, and vote for the best pitch and to celebrate International Women's Day 2019. Watch the top-5 video pitches with an international jury and make your vote count! The winner will be announced at the event. Stay on to network and celebrate over drinks! We look forward to seeing you.

When: Thursday, 7 March, 18:00-20:00 (with an apéro)

Where: Campus Biotech (Université de Genève), chemin des Mines 9, 1202 Geneva

Register here by 1 March

For more information, contact sjia@intracen.org

About the International Trade Centre

The International Trade Centre is the only development agency that enables small and medium-sized enterprises in developing and transition economies to become more competitive and connect to international markets for trade and investment thus raising incomes and creating job opportunities, especially for women, young people, and poor communities. Its mission is to foster inclusive and sustainable economic development, and contribute to achieving the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development. The International Trade Centre is a joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations.

Through the SheTrades initiative, the International Trade Centre aims to connect three million women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses to international markets by 2021. SheTrades works with governments, corporations and business support organizations to undertake research, shape enabling trade policies and regulations, facilitate financing, and expand access to public tenders and corporate supply chains.

About International Women's Day

International Women's Day is about celebrating women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements, while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender balance. This year's campaign theme is #BalanceforBetter - better the balance, better the world. Collective action and shared responsibility for driving a gender-balanced world is key.