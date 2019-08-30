Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Youyuan International : ANNOUNCEMENT ON(1) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING; AND(2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

優 源 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2268)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

    1. CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING; AND
  2. DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM RESULTS

This announcement is made by Youyuan International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of the Company dated 19 August 2019 and 28 August 2019 in relation to the trading halt and the change in date of meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company for considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Results"). Unless defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 August 2019 in relation to the trading halt, pursuant to which it was disclosed that trading in the shares of the Company was halted with effect from 11:08 a.m. on Monday, 19 August 2019 pending the release of an announcement of the Company in relation to inside information. As the halt in trading of the shares of the Company has continued for more than two trading days, the trading halt has automatically become a trading suspension under the Listing Rules. The Company is in the course of gathering the necessary information for the purpose of making the announcement on the inside information. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice. The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement as and when appropriate.

1

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM RESULTS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2019 in relation to the change in the date of meeting of the Board for considering and approving the Interim Results. As at the date of this announcement, given the reason disclosed above, additional time is required by the Board to finalise the Interim Results. As such, the meeting of the Board for considering and approving the Interim Results will further be postponed and there will be a delay in the publication of the Interim Results. Pursuant to Rules 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, an announcement on the Interim Results has to be published by no later than 30 August 2019. For the reason mentioned above, the Company will not be able to comply with the requirement of Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules with regard to the Interim Results. The Company will make further announcement to inform its shareholders and the public of the date of meeting of the Board to approve the Interim Results or any update information as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Youyuan International Holdings Limited

KE Wentuo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ke Wentuo, Mr. Ke Jixiong, Mr. Cao Xu, Mr. Zhang Guoduan and Ms. Lian Bi Yu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Prof. Zhang Daopei, Prof. Chen Lihong and Mr. Chow Kwok Wai.

2

Disclaimer

Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:51:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aIndia Merges State Banks to Battle Bad Debt
DJ
10:57aYASHILI INTERNATIONAL : Revision of cap of continuing connected transactions
PU
10:57aLOC TALK : Introducing Silvio Scozzari SDL Localization Manager
PU
10:57aELI : ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Publication of 2019 annual report, no change statement, notice of AGM, B-BBEE compliance report
PU
10:57aENN ENERGY : Inside Information - Proposed Reorganisation at Controlling Shareholder Level - Waiver from Mandatory General Offer Requirement
PU
10:57aBOJUN EDUCATION : (a) change of directors and composition of board committee; (b) change of chief financial officer; (c) resignation of joint company secretary; and (d) change of authorised representative
PU
10:57aMORE LOVE : Celebrating Capital Pride!
PU
10:57aBANK OF JINZHOU : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
10:52aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil supports methane regulation
PU
10:52aYOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on(1) continued suspension of trading; and(2) delay in publication of the interim results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
5EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group