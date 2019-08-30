Youyuan International : ANNOUNCEMENT ON(1) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING; AND(2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Youyuan International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of the Company dated 19 August 2019 and 28 August 2019 in relation to the trading halt and the change in date of meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company for considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Results"). Unless defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 August 2019 in relation to the trading halt, pursuant to which it was disclosed that trading in the shares of the Company was halted with effect from 11:08 a.m. on Monday, 19 August 2019 pending the release of an announcement of the Company in relation to inside information. As the halt in trading of the shares of the Company has continued for more than two trading days, the trading halt has automatically become a trading suspension under the Listing Rules. The Company is in the course of gathering the necessary information for the purpose of making the announcement on the inside information. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice. The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement as and when appropriate.