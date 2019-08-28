Log in
Youyuan International : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/28/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

優 源 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2268)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Youyuan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 16 August 2019 relating to the meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (the "Board Meeting"), for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Results") and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any. The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required to finalise the Interim Results, the Board Meeting will be rescheduled to Friday, 30 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Youyuan International Holdings Limited

KE Wentuo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ke Wentuo, Mr. Ke Jixiong, Mr. Cao Xu, Mr. Zhang Guoduan and Ms. Lian Bi Yu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Prof. Zhang Daopei, Prof. Chen Lihong and Mr. Chow Kwok Wai.

Disclaimer

Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:30:01 UTC
