Youyuan International : FURTHER CLARIFICATION REGARDING THE RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS APPOINTED)

優 源 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 ( 已 委 任 臨 時 清 盤 人 )

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2268)

FURTHER CLARIFICATION REGARDING THE

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

This announcement is made by Youyuan International Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) ("Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 November 2019 ("Announcement"). Capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement, unless stated otherwise.

As stated in the Announcement, Prof. Zhang and Prof. Chen resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company due to personal reasons.

The Company would like to further clarify that:

Based on the information provided by Prof. Zhang, he resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company due to personal health issues; and Based on the information provided by Prof. Chen, he resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company in order to devote more time to his other work commitment.

Save for the above clarification, all information in the Announcement remains the same.

