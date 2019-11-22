Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Youyuan International : FURTHER CLARIFICATION REGARDING THE RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS APPOINTED)

優 源 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 ( 已 委 任 臨 時 清 盤 人 )

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2268)

FURTHER CLARIFICATION REGARDING THE

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

This announcement is made by Youyuan International Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) ("Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 November 2019 ("Announcement"). Capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement, unless stated otherwise.

As stated in the Announcement, Prof. Zhang and Prof. Chen resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company due to personal reasons.

The Company would like to further clarify that:

  1. Based on the information provided by Prof. Zhang, he resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company due to personal health issues; and
  2. Based on the information provided by Prof. Chen, he resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company in order to devote more time to his other work commitment.

Save for the above clarification, all information in the Announcement remains the same.

1

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended on 19 August 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of

Youyuan International Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

Wing Sze Tiffany Wong and

Keith Andrew Williamson

Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators

Acting as agents without personal liability

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ke Wentuo, Mr. Ke Jixiong, Mr. Cao Xu, and Mr. Zhang Guoduan.

2

Disclaimer

Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:02aSouth African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union
RE
04:02aHUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL : Withdrawal of the Ordinary Resolution No.2 at the EGM
PU
04:02aHUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL : Invitation to bid - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)
PU
04:02aDISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION : Subscription of equity interest in target company
PU
04:02aNASDAQ : Udtrækningsmeddelelse (CK95)
PU
04:01aNEXAM CHEMICAL PUBL : participates in Stora Aktiespardagen in Stockholm
AQ
04:01aNITRO GAMES OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
04:01aTIP : Announces the Increase of Its RCF Facility and New Raise Term Debt
BU
04:01aMOGU : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 29, 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
2Tesla's electric pickup truck flouts convention with angular design and armored glass
3TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
4HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
5ARYZTA : ARYZTA : Q1 2020 - Revenue in line with expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group