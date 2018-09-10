Youyuan International : Share Buy-back Program

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Ꮄ๕਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2268)

Share Buy-back Program

The board of directors (the "Board") of Youyuan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that it has today approved a share buy-back program (the "Share Buy-back Program") pursuant to which the Company will repurchase, from the open market, the shares of the Company (the "Shares"), with immediate effect, until expiry of the prevailing share buy-back mandate (the "Share Buy-back Mandate") granted to the Board at the Company's annual general meeting held on 23 May 2018 (the "2018 AGM") to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the 2018 AGM upon conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019 (the "2019 AGM"), or revocation of or effecting of amendments to the Share Buy-back Mandate by shareholders of the Company in the 2019 AGM. The Share Buy-back Program will be conducted pursuant to the Share Buy-back Mandate and in compliance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs and all applicable laws and regulations. The repurchased Shares, if any, will subsequently be canceled. The Company intends to finance the repurchase of Shares by its existing available cash reserves. The Board will ensure that the Company continues to satisfy the minimum public float requirement under the Listing Rules before and after the Shares are repurchased pursuant to the Share Buy-back Program.

The Board believes that the Share Buy-back Program reflects the confidence of the Board and the management team in the long-term strategy and growth prospects of the Company and considers the Share Buy-back Program is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

Under the Share Buy-back Program, the Board is authorized to repurchase the Shares from time to time. The exact timing for and quantity of the Shares to be repurchased under the Share Buy-back Program will be determined at the absolute discretion of the Board and implemented by the management team of the Company with reference to their assessment of the market conditions, among other factors.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that under the Share Buy-back Program, the Company has the right but not the obligation to repurchase the Shares. Accordingly, there is no assurance on the occurrence, timing, quantity or price of any repurchase of the Shares. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are therefore reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

