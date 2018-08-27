Yowie : Corporate Governance Statement

ABN 98 084 370 669

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Dated: 27 August 2018

Yowie Group Limited's Board and Corporate Governance

This Corporate Governance statement of Yowie Group Limited (the 'company') has been prepared in accordance with the 3rdEdition of the Australia Securities Exchanges ('ASX') Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations of the ASX Corporate Governance Council ('ASX Principles and Recommendations').

The Recommendations are guidelines and not prescriptions. The Council recognises that the range in size and diversity of companies is significant and that smaller companies from the outset may face particular issues in following all the Recommendations. If a company considers that a Recommendation is not appropriate to its particular circumstances, it has the flexibility not to adopt it.

The Board has adopted the best practice Recommendations as outlined by the Council to the extent that is deemed appropriate considering the current size and operations of the company.

This statement has been approved by the company's Board of Directors ('Board') and is current as at 27 August 2018.

The ASX Principles and Recommendations and the company's response as to how and whether it follows those recommendations are set out below.

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

Recommendation 1.1 - A listed entity should disclose: (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.

As the Board acts on behalf of and is accountable to the shareholders, the Board seeks to identify the expectations of the shareholders, as well as other regulatory and ethical expectations and obligations and strives to meet those expectations. In addition, the Board is responsible for identifying areas of significant business risk and ensuring arrangements are in place to adequately manage those risks.

The role of the Board is to oversee and guide the management of Yowie Group Ltd with the aim of protecting and enhancing the interests of its shareholders and taking into account the interests of other stakeholders including employees and the wider community.

The Board has adopted a formal Charter which clearly establishes the relationship between the Board and management and describes their functions and responsibilities.

The Board is responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Company, establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of those goals. The Board has delegated certain management powers to the Managing Director for the day-to-day management of the Company and its operations. The Managing Director has a clearly defined set of responsibilities as agreed by the Board of the Company.

The Board's charter, which is available on the company's website atwww.yowiegroup.comunder the tab marked 'Investors' more fully sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board.

Recommendation 1.2 - A listed entity should: (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

The company undertakes comprehensive reference checks prior to appointing a director or putting that person forward as a candidate to ensure that person is competent, experienced, and would not be impaired in any way from undertaking the duties of director. An election of directors is held each year. A director that has been appointed during the year must stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting ('AGM'). Directors are appointed for a maximum term of three years. Retiring directors are not automatically re-appointed. The company provides to shareholders in the Notice of AGM relevant information for their consideration about the attributes of candidates together with whether the Board supports the appointment or re-election.

The Board's charter, which is available on the company's website atwww.yowiegroup.comunder the tab marked 'Investors' more fully sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board. Corporate expectations are set out in the directors' letters of appointment.

Recommendation 1.3 - A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

The terms of the appointment of a non-executive director are set out in writing and cover matters such as the term of appointment, time commitment envisaged, required committee work and other special duties, requirements to disclose their relevant interests which may affect independence, corporate policies and procedures, indemnities, and remuneration entitlements.

Executive directors and senior executives are issued with service contracts which detail the above matters as well as the person or body to whom they report, the circumstances in which their service may be terminated (with or without notice), and any entitlements upon termination.

Recommendation 1.4 - The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

The Company Secretary reports directly to the Board through the Chairman and is accessible to all directors.

Recommendation 1.5 - A listed entity should (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either: (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the Board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

The Company and all its related bodies corporate have established a Diversity Policy as part of the overall Corporate Governance Plan (a copy of which is available on the company website under 'Corporate Governance').

The Company recognises the benefits arising from employee and Board diversity, including a broader pool of high quality employees, improving employee retention, accessing different perspectives and ideas and benefiting from all available talent.

Diversity includes, but is not limited to, gender, age, ethnicity and cultural background.

To the extent practicable, the Company will address the recommendations and guidance provided in the ASX Corporate Governance Council'sCorporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.

The Diversity Policy does not form part of an employee's contract of employment with the Company, nor gives rise to contractual obligations. However, to the extent that the Diversity Policy requires an employee to do or refrain from doing something and at all times subject to legal obligations, the Diversity Policy forms a direction of the Company with which an employee is expected to comply.

OBJECTIVES

The Diversity Policy provides a framework for the Company to achieve:

•a diverse and skilled workforce, leading to continuous improvement in service delivery and achievement of corporate goals;

•a workplace culture characterised by inclusive practices and behaviours for the benefit of all staff;

•improved employment and career development opportunities for women;

•a work environment that values and utilises the contributions of employees with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives through improved awareness of the benefits of workforce diversity and successful management of diversity; and

•awareness in all staff of their rights and responsibilities with regards to fairness, equity and respect for all aspects of diversity.

The Diversity Policy does not impose on the Company, its directors, officers, agents or employee any obligation to engage in, or justification for engaging in, any conduct which is illegal or contrary to any anti-discrimination or equal employment opportunity legislation or laws in any State or Territory of Australia or of any foreign jurisdiction.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Board's commitment

The Board is committed to workplace diversity, with a particular focus on supporting the representation of women at the senior level of the Company and on the Board. Up until 5 January 2018 33% of the Board was represented by women. No women are currently represented on the Board. Women represent 29% of the workforce.

The Board is responsible for developing measurable objectives (and these will be developed when the Board believes that the Company has reached a level of development that warrants these objectives) and strategies to meet the Objectives of the Diversity Policy (Measurable Objectives). The Board is also responsible for monitoring the progress of the Measurable Objectives through the monitoring, evaluation and reporting mechanisms listed below. The Board may also set Measurable Objectives for achieving gender diversity and monitor their achievement.

The Board will conduct all Board appointment processes in a manner that promotes gender diversity, including establishing a structured approach for identifying a pool of candidates, using external experts where necessary.

The Company's diversity strategies include:

•recruiting from a diverse pool of candidates for all positions, including senior management and the Board;

•reviewing succession plans to ensure an appropriate focus on diversity;

•identifying specific factors to take account of in recruitment and selection processes to encourage diversity;

•developing programs to develop a broader pool of skilled and experienced senior management and Board candidates, including, workplace development programs, mentoring programs and targeted training and development;

•developing a culture which takes account of domestic responsibilities of employees; and

•any other strategies the Board develops from time to time.

MONITORING AND EVALUATION

The Chairman will monitor the scope and currency of this policy.

The Company with oversight from the Board is responsible for implementing, monitoring and reporting on the Measurable Objectives.

Measurable Objectives if set by the Board will be included in the annual key performance indicators for the Chief Executive Officer / Chief Operations Officer and senior executives.

In addition, the Board will review progress against the Objectives (if set) as a key performance indicator in its annual performance assessment.

REPORTING

The Board may include in the Annual Report each year:

•the Measurable Objectives, if any, set by the Board;

•progress against the Objectives; and

•the proportion of women employees in the whole organisation, at senior management level and at Board level.

No entity within the consolidated entity is a 'relevant employer' for the purposes of the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012 and therefore no Gender Equality Indicators to be disclosed.

Recommendation 1.6 - A listed entity should (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.

The Board has not adopted any formal procedures for the review of the performance of the Board, however the Board has adopted an on-going self-evaluation process to measure its own performance, which is currently considered to meet the Board's obligations sufficiently.

The review process takes into consideration all of the Board's key areas of responsibility and accountability and is based on an amalgamation of factors including capability, skill levels,