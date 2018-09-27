Yowie Donates to the Wildlife Conservation Society and Educates Children on the Importance of Conservation, One Piece of Chocolate at a Time

In introducing its fourth Surprise series – the “Wildlife Conservation
Series” – which will support the Wildlife
Conservation Society (WCS), Yowie
puts a spotlight on endangered species such as the Siberian tiger and
the snow leopard. Yowie strives to bring attention to the plight of wild
animals while connecting kids to that mission through a Premium Milk
Chocolate treat. With a focus on conservation, inside each Yowie
chocolate is a limited-edition collectible animal figurine and a leaflet
that profiles the animal, its habitat, food sources and threats to the
animal and its environment.
One of the animals in Yowie’s “Wildlife Conservation Series” is none
other than the largest living feline, the Siberian tiger. The majestic
tiger, once the top predator of nearly all of Asia’s vast tropical and
temperate forests, today is faced with a number of threats to its future
and its environment. Not only are tigers killed in huge numbers for
their skins, bones, and canines, but they are combating deforestation
and a lack of food supply as humans are overhunting their prey. This has
led tigers to become highly threatened, making them an endangered
species. Yowie’s Siberian tiger micro collectible is one of 26 animals
or characters that can be found hidden inside each capsule.
WCS has been working to protect wild tigers around the world since the
1960s. Since 2004, WCS has collaborated closely with the government in
Thailand for tiger conservation. As a result of the incredible work by
the Thai government in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, and with
WCS’s support, the park’s population of wild tigers has substantially
increased and the government has increased its commitment to managing
the sanctuary. Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary now serves as a model
for tiger recovery in Thailand and beyond, and similar conservation
efforts are being replicated in neighboring protected areas.
Another at-risk animal is the Sumatran orangutan. Considered the “person
of the forest” for their human-like behaviors, Sumatran orangutans are a
critically endangered species. These animals are essential to their
wildlife habitats, as they play a vital role in the dispersal of seeds
over a huge area. If they were to disappear, so would several tree
species.
The leading threat affecting Sumatran orangutan survival is
deforestation. Sumatran orangutan habitat is being lost at a high rate,
mainly due to conversion of forests to oil palm plantations, which often
uses fire for clearance. Not only do fires destroy vast areas of
orangutan habitat, but these slow-moving apes are often unable to escape
the flames. Ensuring a future for these apes requires expanding the
protected area network and strengthening protection of all reserves,
especially through forest ranger patrols. WCS is working to implement
these conservation measures across the Sumatran orangutan's remaining
range.
Other endangered animals in the series include the mandrill, Burmese
star tortoise, the humpback whale, the Kipunji monkey, okapi, southern
elephant seal, the blue shark, guanacos, the silky sifaka, the fossa,
the irrawaddy dolphin, the Andean bear, the cheetah, the snow leopard,
Madagascar day gecko, Kihansi spray toad, and the Sumatran ground cuckoo.
Yowie fans can collect all 26 animals or characters and build their own
virtual library on Yowie
Scope, the augmented reality app that launched earlier this year.
“The Wildlife Conservation Society is a perfect partner for Yowie,” said
Cove Overley, Global Chief Marketing Officer. “As we look at the future
of wildlife we need to align our mission and spirit to organizations
that not only educate the public but activate in the field. Children
learn more about each animal they collect every time they pick a Yowie
off the shelf,” said Cove Overley, “it is our mission to expand this
awareness across the globe.”
For every Yowie chocolate sold from the “Wildlife Conservation Series”
between June 2018 and July 2019, WCS will receive a portion of the net
proceeds to support its mission to save wildlife and wild places
worldwide. To learn more details about this donation, please visit yowieworld.com/wcs.
WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society)
MISSION: WCS saves wildlife and wild places worldwide through science,
conservation action, education, and inspiring people to value nature. To
achieve our mission, WCS, based at the Bronx Zoo, harnesses the power of
its Global Conservation Program in nearly 60 nations and in all the
world’s oceans and its five wildlife parks in New York City, visited by
4 million people annually. WCS combines its expertise in the field,
zoos, and aquarium to achieve its conservation mission. Visit: www.wcs.org.
