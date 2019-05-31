Yuan Heng Gas : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUAN HENG GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

元 亨 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 332)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the information currently available to the Board, the Group's consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 is expected to decrease as compared to that for the corresponding period in 2018.