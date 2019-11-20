Yuan Heng Gas : INSIDE INFORMATION - JUDGMENT GRANTED IN FAVOUR OF GUANGZHOU YUANHENG GAS CO LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUAN HENG GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

元 亨 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 332)

INSIDE INFORMATION

JUDGMENT GRANTED IN FAVOUR OF

GUANGZHOU YUANHENG GAS CO LIMITED

This announcement is made by Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 6 January 2017 and 11 October 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to the acquisition of 34.5% equity interest in the Target, Lu Dong Water Transport Co Limited and the Civil Action. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as defined in the Announcements.

On 18 November 2019, Guangzhou Yuanheng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received a judgment dated 26 October June 2019 (the "Judgment") in the Civil Action in its favour. The said judgment ordered, amongst others, that (1) the Seller to repurchase from Guangzhou Yuanheng the 34.5% equity interest in the Target at the price of RMB34.5 million which is equal to the Capital Contribution with interest at the rate of 15% per annum from the date of payment of the Capital Contribution to the Target by Guangzhou Yuanheng; (2) each of Mr. Zhang, Shanghai Xianghao, Harbin Hachuan, Wuxi Weichai and Shanghai Ninua (together as the "Guarantors") is jointly and severally liable for the repurchase and payment obligations of the Seller in favour of Guangzhou Yuanheng; and