Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yuan hits five-and-a-half-week lows as Trump heightens tariff threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 12:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes

The yuan dropped to its weakest level since late October on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump once again threatened to extend the 17-month long trade war with China, raising the spectre of fresh tariffs on Chinese goods within weeks.

Trump said on Tuesday a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, declaring "I have no deadline" to seal such a deal.

Planned tariffs on Chinese imports will be imposed on Dec. 15 unless there is some real reason to postpone, such as substantive progress in talks, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Tuesday.

The renewed fears over the fluid situation around the trade talks were enough to hurt the offshore yuan <CNH=D3>, which crumbled 0.6% on Tuesday evening to its weakest level since Oct. 18. It was still down 0.1% at 7.0721 as of midday on Wednesday. The onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened on Wednesday at its softest since Oct. 25, and was off by more than 0.1% at 7.0691 per dollar at midday.

"If Dec. 15 tariffs go live, markets may quickly extrapolate further escalation in tariffs pushing USD/CNH towards 7.30," Citi's analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

"While on the other hand if the expectations of potential tariff rollback take a firmer hold then USD/CNH may quickly dip towards 6.90," they added.

Sources in Beijing and Washington familiar with the talks said that the two countries are still wrangling over several issues, including whether existing U.S. tariffs will be removed and specific levels of Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products as part of a "phase one" trade deal.

The protracted trade war is taking a toll on the Chinese economy, with a Reuters analysis on Wednesday showing that capital investment by Chinese firms has ground to its slowest pace in three years.

Traders in China said uncertainty will remain around the yuan's outlook ahead of next year's U.S. presidential election.

"It's almost election time, we can't believe anything. Maybe tomorrow the talks will be sorted. Anything is possible right now," one Shanghai-based trader said of the election risk.

Prior to the open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 7.0382 per dollar prior to market open, softer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0325.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 91.68, weaker than the previous day's 92.02.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.64% 3.11 End-of-day quote.-7.99%
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC -7.69% 30 Delayed Quote.-52.76%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 3.70% 112 End-of-day quote.211.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 7.0719 Delayed Quote.2.53%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.11% 7.068 Delayed Quote.2.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54aTaiwan November exports seen rebounding, inflation at highest in five months - Reuters poll
RE
12:39aMahathir, world's oldest prime minister, prepares to host his second APEC summit
RE
12:27aYuan hits five-and-a-half-week lows as Trump heightens tariff threat
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSaudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed
RE
12:13aPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : GDP headline conceals declining housing construction
PU
12/03China's Peking Founder races for funds as dollar debt defaults loom
RE
12/03Institutions have subscribed for 5.9 billion shares of Aramco IPO - lead bankers
RE
12/03Malaysia's October exports drop 6.7% year-on-year, slower than forecast
RE
12/03Exxon says completes maintenance work at Singapore chemical plant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update
4Oil rises before OPEC+ meet, lifted by drop in U.S. crude stocks
5ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group