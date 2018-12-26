Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yuan inches lower vs dollar in holiday-thinned trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 05:58am CET
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan inched lower against the U.S. dollar in holiday-thinned trading on Wednesday morning, and many traders expect the Chinese currency to move only marginally during the year's last few sessions.

This year, the yuan has weakened 5.5 percent against the dollar, hurt by China's economic slowdown and the Sino-U.S. trade row. In 2017, the currency gained about 6.8 percent against the greenback.

Prior to Wednesday's market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 6.8845 per dollar, 74 pips or 0.11 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.8919.

In the spot market, onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened at 6.8895 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8888 at midday, 25 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.06 percent softer than the midpoint.

Onshore spot yuan moved in a tight range of less than 80 pips, with trading volume <CNYSPTVOL=CFXT> shrinking to $11.847 billion at midday, from about $15 billion on a normal half-day.

Some traders said they saw major state-owned banks offering marginal amounts of dollar liquidity to the market to limit the yuan's intraday fluctuation.

State banks usually act on behalf of the central bank, but they could also trade for their proprietary accounts.

In global markets, the dollar <.DXY> was broadly lower on Wednesday due to the partial U.S. government shutdown and tension between the White House and the Federal Reserve. [FRX/]

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.895 per dollar at midday.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Senior Indian official Iran crude essential for sustaining balance in oil trade
PU
07:25aAIR MACAU : Fuel Surcharge Updates
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:09aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:07aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:06aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:03aSuga says Japan wants to promote free and fair trade for global economy
RE
06:16aXAVIER ROLET : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:11aBOJ's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.