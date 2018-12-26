Yuan inches lower vs dollar in holiday-thinned trade

This year, the yuan has weakened 5.5 percent against the dollar, hurt by China's economic slowdown and the Sino-U.S. trade row. In 2017, the currency gained about 6.8 percent against the greenback.

Prior to Wednesday's market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 6.8845 per dollar, 74 pips or 0.11 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.8919.

In the spot market, onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened at 6.8895 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8888 at midday, 25 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.06 percent softer than the midpoint.

Onshore spot yuan moved in a tight range of less than 80 pips, with trading volume <CNYSPTVOL=CFXT> shrinking to $11.847 billion at midday, from about $15 billion on a normal half-day.

Some traders said they saw major state-owned banks offering marginal amounts of dollar liquidity to the market to limit the yuan's intraday fluctuation.

State banks usually act on behalf of the central bank, but they could also trade for their proprietary accounts.

In global markets, the dollar <.DXY> was broadly lower on Wednesday due to the partial U.S. government shutdown and tension between the White House and the Federal Reserve. [FRX/]

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.895 per dollar at midday.

