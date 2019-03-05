Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yuan's outlook buoyed by growing hopes for trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 09:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing

BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's yuan will trade around current rates in the coming months as the authorities keep a tight leash on the partly-managed currency, according to a Reuters poll of currency analysts who upgraded their forecasts from last month.

The yuan, also known as the renminbi, weakened about 6 percent in 2018, but has regained more than 2 percent this year as the United States and China appear to be inching towards a trade deal and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) sets consistently higher daily reference rates.

The latest Reuters poll of over 60 analysts, conducted mostly before the annual gathering of the National People's Congress (NPC), showed the yuan would weaken slightly to 6.77 in six months and then trade at 6.70 in a year, around where it was on Tuesday. That was an upgrade from February's poll.

"The outlook for the Chinese renminbi has turned somewhat more constructive," noted Erik Nelson, currency strategist at Wells Fargo. "While the U.S.-China trade tensions are not yet resolved, the tone of the discussions has become more positive. A less hawkish Fed should also be helpful for the renminbi."

Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Reserve made a U-turn on its policy of steady interest rate increases and signalled rates for the time being will remain on hold.

The latest outlook is a stark shift from a poll in January, where a majority of strategists predicted the yuan would weaken to 7 per dollar or above in a year on an ongoing economic slowdown and likely policy easing. Only nine respondents do now.

Bets in favour of the yuan also rose to their highest in almost a year, according to a separate Reuters poll on currency positioning. [ASIA/FXP]

A pledge by China's state planners on Tuesday to increase the flexibility of the yuan's exchange rate set off market speculation that a tweak to official wording could mean changes to the country's tightly-managed currency regime.

"We are surprised by the wording ... which is very vague," noted Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING. "We will have to see if the U.S. accepts this vague exchange rate mechanism as an answer to its request not to depreciate the yuan."

In response to mounting evidence that the U.S.-China trade war is hurting the world's second-largest economy, the government lowered its 2019 growth forecast to 6.0-6.5 percent.

But at the opening of the 10-day annual meeting of China's parliament, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced significant cuts to value-added tax, which could support manufacturing activity.

(Polling by Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Jonathan Cable and Jacqueline Wong)

By Vivek Mishra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46pBOJ's Harada says ready to ease if risks threaten price goal
RE
09:42pExclusive - Grab considers raising more funds after $4.5 billion financing round
RE
09:39pUBER NOT CRIMINALLY LIABLE IN FATAL 2018 ARIZONA SELF-DRIVING CRASH : prosecutors
RE
09:29pOil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build
RE
09:23pYuan's outlook buoyed by growing hopes for trade deal
RE
09:20pCITY OF OLYMPIA WA : Saturday Drop Off Site Open for the Season
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:05pCHRIS STEWART : House Passes Bill Honoring Major Brent Taylor
PU
09:03pIncoming Philippine central bank governor says inflation to hit 2 percent in second half
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
2DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
3SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $375.0 Million Public Offering of Commo..
4Oil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build
5Carlos Ghosn, jailed for more than 100 days, set to be released on bail

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.