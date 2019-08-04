Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yuan sinks past 7/dollar to over decade low as trade tensions heat up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 11:00pm EDT
U.S. dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto

TOKYO (Reuters) - China's yuan tumbled more than 1% on Monday to 11-year lows on mounting fears over a sharp escalation in the U.S.-China trade war, sparking a sell-off in other currencies in the region.

The broadening fallout of the trade dispute saw investors rushing into perceived safe-haven assets, with the Japanese yen rising to a seven-month peak.

The yuan broke through 7 per dollar, which some market players have regarded as a major support level, falling to as low as 7.1097 per dollar in offshore trade and 7.0424 to the dollar <CNY=CFXS> onshore.

"This could well be the biggest moment for the yuan this year. The impact of U.S.-China trade is turning out to be very big," said Masashi Hashimoto, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

"Looking at the mid-point, the People's Bank of China is trying to stem the yuan's fall," he said. "The PBOC doesn't look like it is trying to use a weaker yuan to counter U.S. trade pressure. The yuan's fall seems to be stemming from panicky selling."

The yuan last stood down 1.4% at 7.0793 offshore, and 1.1% at 7.0166 onshore. It was the first time the yuan traded above 7 per dollar since May 2008.

The sharp fall came after Beijing vowed on Friday to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to slap 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, a move that ended a month-long trade truce.

The plunging yuan knocked off many currencies in the region.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.5% to $0.6770 <AUD=D4>, hitting a seven-month low of $0.6748. The currency wasn't far off its Jan. 3 flash-crash low of $0.6715.

The Korean won fell 1%, hitting a three-year low of 1,218.3 per dollar <KRW=KFCT> while the new Taiwan dollar fell more than 0.5% to a two-month low of 31.61 to dollar <TWD=TP>. The U.S. dollar was on the back foot against traditional safe-haven currencies.

The dollar fell to as low as 105.80 yen <JPY=EBS>, its weakest since its January flash-crash, and last stood at 106.07 yen, down 0.5%.

The euro also rose 0.15% to $1.1122 <EUR=EBS>, extending its recovery from a two-year low of $1.1027 touched on Thursday.

On Friday, the closely-watched U.S. employment data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs in July, fewer than the prior month, and wages increased modestly.

The data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again in September after it delivered its first rate reduction in more than a decade last month.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.04% 0.89724 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.66% 71.912 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.19% 1.0389 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.51% 0.66401 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.17% 0.67823 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
BANK OF CHINA LTD -1.09% 3.64 End-of-day quote.1.94%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.22% 1.79137 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.34% 1.64022 Delayed Quote.0.37%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 1.35% 7.07548 Delayed Quote.1.50%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.04% 7.027 Delayed Quote.0.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aChina's Yuan Falls Past Key Level of 7 to the Dollar
DJ
12:16aJACK DORSEY : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aChina central bank says will deepen regional financial reforms
RE
08/04SE ASIA STOCKS : Plunge as trade war escalates; Philippines slumps over 2%
RE
08/04ANALYSTS' VIEW : Yuan drops through 7-per-dollar as Sino-U.S. trade war escalates
RE
08/04China July Caixin Services PMI Fell to 51.6
DJ
08/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/04China said to ask state buyers to halt U.S. farm imports - Bloomberg reporter
RE
08/04Yuan sinks past 7/dollar to over decade low as trade tensions heat up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : CEO Flint leaves abruptly after only 18 months in role
2XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -July 2019
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone
4Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
5Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group