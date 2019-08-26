Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yuan slides to 11-year low as trade war rattles investor confidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:10am EDT
Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes

LONDON (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to an 11-year low in the onshore market and a record low offshore on Monday after the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war rattled investor confidence.

President Donald Trump announced an additional 5% duty on $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after Beijing unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. products, sending stocks into a tailspin and investors rushing for the safety of bond markets.

At the G7 meeting in France over the weekend, Trump caused some confusion by indicating he may have had second thoughts on the tariffs.

On Monday he said China had contacted U.S. trade officials to say they wanted to return to the negotiating table - those comments helped the yuan off its lows.

In China's onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell to 7.1500 per dollar, the lowest since February 2008.

In the offshore market, the yuan <CNH=EBS> slid to as low as 7.187 yuan, the weakest since international trading in the currency began in 2010, before recovering to 7.1624 yuan - down 0.4% on the day - after Trump's upbeat comments on a trade deal.

In a sign that some calm had returned to markets, the Japanese yen - which investors regard as a safe-haven - fell 0.4% to 105.76 <JPY=EBS>, having earlier hit a new seven-month high of 104.46 earlier on Monday.

Commerzbank analysts said "market sentiment has been undoubtedly hit hard as there is an even lower chance of a trade truce in the foreseeable future."

They said China could let the yuan "depreciate further to ease the tariff pains, and somehow weaponize the currency to anger Trump." Although they added that China would be reluctant to allow any uncontrollable currency depreciation given it would spur capital outflows and a massive hit to investors confidence.

Elsewhere, the dollar rebounded and was last up 0.3% against a basket of currencies <.DXY>.

Versus the euro it rose 0.2% to $1.1115.

Writing before Trump's comments helped the dollar to rebound, Marshall Gittler, a strategist at ACLS Global, noted that the greenback was not behaving as a safe-haven currency.

"Today's move suggests that the market is beginning to wonder if Trump isn't shooting himself and the US economy in the foot with his endless trade war," he wrote.

The Turkish lira weakened around 1% to more than 5.8 against the dollar on Monday after briefly plunging to 6.47 in what market watchers described as a "flash crash" as Japanese investors cut risk assets.

The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for global risk sentiment, earlier fell to $0.6690, within a whisker of a recent decade-low of $0.66775, before recovering to $0.6750.

The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.5% to $0.6342 overnight, a level not seen since 2015.

Sterling fell 0.3% to $1.2245, its moves driven mostly by the dollar as investors waited for the next developments in Britain's bid to get the European Union to renegotiate its Brexit withdrawal agreement.

(Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Tommy Wilkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.68% 7.1403 Delayed Quote.3.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aStocks edge higher as Trump acts to ease China trade tensions
RE
06:28aGlobal stocks edge higher as Trump acts to ease China trade tensions
RE
06:26aTrump says China talks coming, Beijing calls for trade war resolution
RE
06:20aChina's housing market set to slow as Beijing talks tough - Reuters poll
RE
06:13aOil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension
RE
06:12aTRUMP, ASKED IF COULD DELAY CHINA TARIFFS, SAYS : 'Anything is possible'
RE
06:07aKenyan shilling trading in tight range amid excess money market liquidity
RE
06:05aEPIC adds Cecille Feliciano in Los Angeles CA
SE
05:58aJapan denies it gave Trump too much in trade talks
RE
05:44aTrump says hopes doesn't have to consider tariffs on German cars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group