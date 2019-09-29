Yuhua Energy : (1) CHANGE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD (2) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; AND (3) CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHANGE OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board further announces that, with effect from 27 September 2019:

due to his need to take up the chairmanship of the Board and to enhance the corporate governance of the Company, Mr. Chen has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (the ''CEO'' ) of the Company; and Mr. Yuan has been appointed as the CEO of the Company.

Mr. Chen confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in connection with the resignation as the CEO of the Company, provided that certain Director has objected to the proposed resolutions approving the change of CEO, and there are no other matter that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company in connection with his resignation as CEO of the Company.

The Board would like to express its gratitude towards Mr. Chen for his valuable contribution to the Company for being the CEO of the Company.

Set out below is the biography of Mr. Yuan:

Mr. Yuan Hongbing (袁紅兵)

Mr. Yuan, aged 41, is now an executive Director and has 19 years of work experience in investment and internet industry and has extensive experiences in capital operation and project operation management. Mr. Yuan is capable of utilizing ''capital+'' and ''Internet+'' to enhance corporate value. Mr. Yuan is now the chairman of the board of directors of Yuanchuang Capital, Guosheng EcoCommerce Industry Holding Group. He also holds various posts in various industries and social organizations, such as the secretary general of China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce Industry Park Chapter; the executive team leader of ''Internet+'' and Capital Strategy Research Topic Team of Peking University; Industry Think Tank Expert of Investment Promotion Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China; Research Member of Yangtze River Economic Zone Development Research Institution; special lecturer of Chief Executive Class of Peking University.

Mr. Yuan has entered into a director's service agreement with the Company. He is entitled to monthly emolument of HK$120,000 for being the executive Director. There is no separate service agreement in relation to Mr. Yuan's appointment as the CEO. Mr. Yuan will receive no additional remuneration for his appointment as CEO of the Company. The monthly emolument is determined by the Board with reference to the prevailing market conditions, qualification, duties and responsibilities of Mr. Yuan.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Yuan does not (i) hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (ii) hold any other directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iii) have any relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'')).