Yuhua Energy : FOURTH SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

FOURTH SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION

TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND

THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Results Announcement'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 29 March 2019, the supplemental announcement of the Company dated 11 April 2019 (the ''Supplemental Announcement''), the 2nd supplemental announcement of the Company dated 23 April 2019 (the ''2nd Supplemental Announcement''), the 3rd supplemental announcement of the Company dated 19 July 2019 (the ''3rd Supplemental Announcement'') and the annual report of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Annual Report''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the 2018 Results Announcement.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Board would like to provide further information in relation to the Company's risk management and internal control system.

Despite the fact that the auditors of the Company were unable to assess the complete set of accounting books and records of the disposed subsidiaries, the board of directors of the