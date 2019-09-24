Yuhua Energy : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that on 24 September 2019, the Company granted the options (the ''Share Options'') to 23 eligible persons (collectively, the ''Grantees''), subject to acceptance by the Grantees, under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 16 September 2019 (''Share Option Scheme''). Details of Share Options granted are as follows: