Yuhua Energy : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Grantees is neither a Director, chief executive nor substantial shareholder of the Company nor an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any of them. None of the Grantees is granted more than 1% of the Company's shares in issue.
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has three executive Directors, namely Mr. Lin Caihuo (Chairman), Mr. Chen Jinle and Mr. Yuan Hongbing, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Wang Shoulei, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Yang, Mr. Xu Changyin and Mr. Tche Heng Hou Kevin.