Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yuhua Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 07:33am EDT

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

裕 華 能 控 股 有 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Chen Jinle (Chairman of the Board)

Lin Caihuo

Yuan Hongbing (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Director

Wang Shoulei

Independent non-executive Directors

Liu Yang

Xu Changyin

Tche Heng Hou Kevin

The table below provides the composition of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee.

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Lin Caihuo

M

M

Yuan Hongbing

M

M

Liu Yang

M

C

M

Xu Changyin

M

M

C

Tche Heng Hou Kevin

C

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
  1. Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 29 September 2019

Disclaimer

Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 11:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aHSBC : SCRY.INFO Participates in Discussion on Financial Technology at 20th World Knowledge Forum
AQ
07:43aAIR FRANCE KLM : France blames aid for Norwegian Air for XL Airways collapse, seeks EU intervention
RE
07:38aNOXXON PHARMA : presents latest clinical data from Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 / Keytruda combination trial at the ESMO congress
PU
07:33aYUHUA ENERGY : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
07:33aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
07:33aCHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 june 2019
PU
07:28aHUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY : Proposed amendments of terms and conditions of the bonds due 2019
PU
07:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
07:28aYUHUA ENERGY : (1) change of the chairman of the board (2) change of composition of board committees; and (3) change of chief executive officer
PU
07:23aSINOTRUK HONG KONG : Voluntary announcement gratuitous transfer of equity interest in indirect holding company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
3ENI SPA : Italy investigates wife of Eni's CEO in Congo graft probe - document
4IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : Presents Full Data from Phase 3 FORWARD I Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in ..
5CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC : CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group