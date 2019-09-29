Yuhua Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Chen Jinle (Chairman of the Board)

Lin Caihuo

Yuan Hongbing (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Director

Wang Shoulei

Independent non-executive Directors

Liu Yang

Xu Changyin

Tche Heng Hou Kevin

The table below provides the composition of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee.

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Director Committee Committee Committee Lin Caihuo M M Yuan Hongbing M M Liu Yang M C M Xu Changyin M M C Tche Heng Hou Kevin C M M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committees