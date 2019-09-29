Yuhua Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2728)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Chen Jinle (Chairman of the Board)
Lin Caihuo
Yuan Hongbing (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-executive Director
Wang Shoulei
Independent non-executive Directors
Liu Yang
Xu Changyin
Tche Heng Hou Kevin
The table below provides the composition of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Lin Caihuo
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Yuan Hongbing
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Yang
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Xu Changyin
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Tche Heng Hou Kevin
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
-
Member of the relevant Board committees