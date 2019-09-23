Yuhua Energy : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

On 23 September 2019, the Company has entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber for the subscription of an aggregate 78,000,000 new Shares for an aggregate consideration of HK$9,516,000 at the Subscription Price of HK$0.122 per Subscription Share.

The Subscription Price represents a discount of approximately 6.87% on a closing price of HK$0.131 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 23 September 2019, being the date of the Subscription Agreement.

The Subscription Shares of 78,000,000 new Shares represent approximately 2.15% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and approximately 2.10% of its enlarged share capital. The Subscription Shares will be issued under the General Mandate and will rank equally with all existing Shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the issue of the Subscription Shares for general working capital of the Company and its subsidiaries. Completion of the Subscription pursuant to the Subscription Agreement is conditional upon, inter alia, the Listing Committee agreeing to grant the listing of and permission to deal in the Subscription Shares.

Warning: Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Subscription is subject to the fulfillment of various conditions, the Subscription may or may not proceed to completion. Accordingly, Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.