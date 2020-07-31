Yuk Wing : 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 0 07/31/2020 | 09:12am EDT Send by mail :

Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 煜榮集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code：1536 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT CONTENTS APPROACH ABOUT THIS REPORT 3 Report Profile 3 Report Scope and Boundary 4 Our Stakeholders 4 Stakeholders' Feedback 5A. ENVIRONMENTAL 5 Overview 5 Emissions 7 Hazardous Waste & Non-Hazardous Waste 8 Use of Resources 8 Electricity, Water and Raw Materials 9 Packaging Materials 9 Environmental Impact 10B. SOCIAL 10 Employment and Labour Practices 10 Compliance and Grievance 10 Our Team 12 Welfare and Benefits 12 Child Labour and Forced Labour 12 Equal Opportunity, Diversity and Anti-discrimination 12 Health and Safety 13 Development and Training 14 Supply Chain Management 15 Product Responsibility 15 Quality Assurance 15 Customer Service 16 Intellectual Property Rights 16 Data Protection 16 Anti-Corruption and Money Laundering 17 Community Investment 18 HKEX's Guide to the ESG Report ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT APPROACH Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1536) and its subsidiaries (hereafter, called the "Group", "we/our", or "us") is committed to promoting transparency of the Group's operations and creating positive impact on the environment and society in which it operates, and also maintaining close relationships with our stakeholders through stakeholder engagement. The results of the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") review shown in this report demonstrate the importance which we place on environmental protection, and explain how we seek to continually improve our ESG strategy as to be in line with the global standards. With both integrity and determination, we look at issues that may have a reputational impact on, or that may pose a risk to, the Group in the short-, medium- or long-run period. Issues that are important to our stakeholders, including, but not limited to, our customers and employees, as well as the community, are also crucial to us. We are positive in developing opportunities with a focus on work ethics to ensure that the Group's success in business development is sustainable, and that the benefits will pass on to our employees, customers and the environment. The Group follows the principle of sustainable development. We endeavour to incorporate sustainability practices into our policies and mechanisms. By adopting green operational practices, we strive to reduce the environmental impacts caused by the business operations of the Group. We are confident that the Group's long-term success can be maintained as the Group properly manages the ESG issues with all relevant stakeholders. Our sustainability strategy in the following aspects is applied to the work streams: To promote environmental sustainability; To attract, retain and support employees; To engage with stakeholders; To sustain local communities; To strengthen community relations; and To grow a supplier commitment. 2 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT ABOUT THIS REPORT Report Profile We are pleased to present our third ESG Report (the "ESG Report"). This Report mainly focuses on our operations in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). It describes the progress towards our goal of creating sustainable value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. During the process of our preparation of this ESG Report, we have conducted thorough review and evaluation of the existing policies and practices. Report Scope and Boundary The ESG report contains information that is material, so as to allow report readers to understand our operational practices in Hong Kong and the PRC. This ESG report is prepared in accordance with the selected global, local and industrial standards and best practices, which include, but not limited to, the ESG Reporting Guide as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") (the "Listing Rules") and any applicable accounting and financial reporting standards in Hong Kong. The Report focuses on providing an overview of the performance of our operations in Hong Kong and the PRC with respect to the aspects of ESG for the financial year from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 (the "Financial Year" or "Reporting Period"). The ESG Reporting Period is consistent with our Financial Year. In order to comply with the disclosure requirement of the "comply or explain" provision, the ESG Report has outlined our overall performance in respect of environmental protection, human resources, operating practice and community involvement for the Reporting Period. HKEX's Guide to the ESG report is attached on pages 18 to 21 for cross- referencing purpose. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 3 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT Our Stakeholders We believe that our key stakeholders play a crucial role in sustaining the success of our business, and we seek for opportunities to understand and engage our stakeholders. The probable points of concern of the stakeholders and the means of our communication and responses are listed below: Stakeholders Areas of Concern Communication and Responses HKEX Compliance with Listing Rules, timely and accurate announcements. Government Compliance with laws and regulations, preventing tax evasion, and social welfare. Suppliers Payment schedule and stable demand. Investors Corporate governance, business strategies and performance, and investment returns. Media & Public Corporate governance, business strategies and performance, and environmental protection. Customers Product and service quality, delivery schedule, reasonable prices, service value and personal data protection. Meetings, training, workshops, website updates and announcements. Interaction and visits, government inspections, tax returns and other information. Site visits. Interviews, shareholders' meetings, financial reports or operational reports for investors, media and analysts. Company's announcements, and interim and annual reports. After-sales services. Employees Rights and benefits, employees' compensation, training and development, working hours, working environment, labour protection and work safety. Community Community environment, employment and community development, and social welfare. Training, interviews with employees, internal memorandum, and employees' suggestion boxes. Community activities, employee voluntary activities and community welfare subsidies and donations. Stakeholders' Feedback Your feedback and comments are important to us. We strive to enhance communication with our investors, stakeholders and the public. Please send your enquiries and concern in writing to the principal place of business of the Group in Hong Kong at Unit B, 13/F., Eton Building, 288 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong for the attention of the Company Secretary. 4 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT ENVIRONMENTAL

Overview

The Group is principally engaged in the manufacturing and trading of down-the-hole (" DTH ") rockdrilling tools, trading of piling and drilling machineries and trading of rockdrilling equipment.

We understand that the foundation for economic progress and well-being of the society is a healthy environment. The Group has been persistent in conducting business in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner through the efficient use of resources, including energy, water and raw materials.

Moreover, we are committed to upholding high environmental standards. To fulfil relevant requirements under applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and the PRC, Safety Committee ( 安全生產領導小組 ) is established and internal guidelines and procedures are formulated, e.g. "Enterprise Environmental Protection Management System Policy" ( 企業環保管理制度 ). By complying with relevant local environmental regulations and international general practices, we strive to further alleviate the impacts on the environment from our business operations.

Emissions

We comply with the requirements as set out in the local environmental protection laws and regulations in the PRC, including, but not limited to the "Law of Environmental Protection of the PRC" ( 中華人民共和國環境保護 法 ), the "Law of the PRC on the Prevention and Control of Atmospheric Pollution" ( 中華人民共和國大氣污染防 治法 ), "Standards of Guangdong Province on Emission Limits of Air Pollutants" ( 廣東省地方標準 - 大氣污染物 排放限值 DB44/27-2001) issued by the Guangdong Environmental Protection Bureau and the Administration of Quality and Technology Supervision of the Guangdong Province in the PRC and "Standard of Smoke and Dust Emission for Industrial Kiln and Furnace" ( 工業窯爐大氣污染物排放標準 GB9078-1996).

The major types of air emissions created in the course of production are metallic dust and weld fumes, which are produced during the shot passivation and repair welding process.

To minimise the emissions of metallic dust, cyclone dust collectors and bag-filtering dust precipitators, which are capable of collecting over 99.5% of the metallic dust, are placed in our production facilities. Moreover, weld fumes are gathered using collection channels and are then released through an exhaust funnel that is approximately 15 metres in height.

Aside from the emission generated from our production process as aforementioned, we have generated air emissions and greenhouse gas through our five types of activities, including the use of gas cooking stoves, heater, backup electricity generators, motor vehicles and electricity.

During the Reporting Period, we have produced approximately 522.464 kg of Nitrogen Oxides (2018/19: 269.007

kg) 1 , approximately 0.005 kg of Sulphur Dioxide (2018/19: 0.003 kg), approximately 0.007 kg of Smoke and

Dust (2018/19: 0.006 kg), approximately 0.450 kg of Sulphur Oxides (2018/19: 0.420 kg) and approximately

1,055,118.770 kg of carbon dioxide (2018/19: 920,781.737 kg). Details of the emissions are shown below: 1The emission of Nitrogen Oxides has increased by approximately 94.22% due to higher usage of vehicles and purchase of 2 motor vehicles after the Group switches to use their vehicles for delivery rather than hiring rental delivery services. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 5 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2 3 4 6 Emission Indicators Source 2019/20 2018/19 KPI A1.1 Air Emissions Emission Data from Gaseous Fuel Consumption Unit Natural Gas 27,930 L 25,313 L Emission type (in g) Nitrogen Oxides 17.596 15.947 Sulphur Dioxide 2.793 2.531 Smoke and Dust 6.703 6.075 Emission Data from Vehicles Unit Kilometres travelled 306,031 km2 213,978 km Emission type (in g) Nitrogen Oxides 522,446.291 268,990.770 Particulate Matter 51,267.389 26,186.200 Units of fuel consumed Diesel 12,187.360 L 10,913.210 L Petrol 17,101.070 L 16,626.040 L Emission type (in g) Sulphur Oxides 447.602 420.110 KPI A1.2 Total Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") Emissions Scope 1: Direct Emissions or Removals from Sources Scope 1a - GHG Emissions from Stationary Combustion Sources Units of fuel consumed Natural Gas 27,930 L 25,313 L Diesel 20 L 10 L Emission type (in kg) Carbon Dioxide 104.816 73.731 Scope 1b - GHG Emissions from Units of fuel consumed Mobile Combustion Sources Diesel 12,187.360 L 10,913.210 L Petrol 17,101.070 L 16,626.040 L Emission type (in kg) Carbon Dioxide 79,187.658 74,179.036 Scope 2 - Energy Indirect Emissions Unit of Electricity Consumed 1,169,013 kWh 976,787 kWh Emission type (in kg) Carbon Dioxide 976,286.676 846,528.970 Business Air Travel By Employees Emission type (in kg) Carbon Dioxide 6,816.500 N/A3 Total Amount of Carbon Dioxide Produced during the Reporting Period: 1,055,118.7704 920,781.737 There were no cases of non-compliance with laws and regulations relating to air pollution and greenhouse gas emission during the reporting period. The kilometers travelled by vehicles is increased by approximately 43.02% due to the purchase of 2 vehicles and increase of sales demand by approximately 98.14%. No record in 2018/19. The total amount of Carbon Dioxide is increased by approximately 14.59% due to increase of production by approximately 98.14%. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 5 6 7 Hazardous Waste & Non-Hazardous Waste Hazardous and non-hazardous wastes are generated in the course of our production and daily operations. Hazardous wastes include cutting fluid, machinery oil and used oil rag. Non-hazardous wastes include, but not limited to paper, paper box and iron scrap. The production of waste is listed below: Waste Indicators Source Unit 2019/20 2018/19 KPI A1.3 (in tonnes) (in tonnes) Total hazardous waste produced 5 cutting fluid 6.68300 5.22150 machinery oil 0.317506 2.36500 used oil rag 0.62190 0.61060 Hazardous waste produced per tonne (in tonnes/ (in tonnes/ of unit produced unit produced) unit produced) cutting fluid 0.00055 0.00050 machinery oil 0.00003 0.00023 used oil rag 0.00005 0.00010 KPI A1.4 (in tonnes) (in tonnes) Total Non-Hazardous waste produced Paper/Paper Box 0.805107 0.126350 iron scrap 263.20000 210.57000 Non-Hazardous waste produced per (in tonnes/ (in tonnes/ tonne of unit produced unit produced) unit produced) Paper/Paper Box 0.00013 0.00001 iron scrap 0.02169 0.02090 We comply with the requirements as set out in the local environmental protection laws and regulations in the PRC, including, but not limited to, the "Law of Environmental Protection of the PRC" (中華人民共和國環境保護 法), the "Law of the PRC on Prevention and Control of Water Pollution" (中華人民共和國水污染防治法), the "Law of the PRC on the Prevention and Control of Atmospheric Pollution" (中華人民共和國固體廢物污染環境防治法), "Regulations of Guangdong Province on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste" (廣 東省固體廢物污染環境防治條例). To minimise the adverse impact caused by the disposal of hazardous waste, we have engaged qualified third-party recycling companies for waste disposal. All hazardous wastes we produced are recycled by recycling companies with respective licenses, such as the "Hazardous Waste Collection, Storage, Disposal Business License" (危險 廢物收集、儲存、處置經營許可證) and "Dangerous Goods Road Transport Business License" (道路危險貨物運 輸經營許可證). For the non-hazardous wastes produced, i.e. paper, paper boxes and iron scraps, they are sold to the respective recyclers. There were no cases of non-compliance with laws and regulations relating to generation of hazardous and non- hazardous waste during the Reporting Period. The total amount of hazardous waste is decreased by approximately 7.01% with our effort of conservation of materials. The total amount of machinery oil is decreased by approximately 86.58% because the oil is reused more efficiently. Also, sawdust is used for absorbing the machinery oil, which is hence treated as solid wastes. The total amount of non-hazardous waste is increased by approximately 25.30% due to the increase of production volume by approximately 98.14%. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 7 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT Use of Resources Our Group strictly complies with the requirements as set out in the local environmental protection laws and regulations in the PRC, including, but not limited to, the "Environmental Protection Law of the PRC" (中華人民 共和國環境保護法) regarding the efficient use of resources. We believe that, efficient resources consumption means more than consuming less, but also means to consume resources at its optimal level. Our main sources of resources usage are electricity, water, raw materials and packaging materials. Electricity, Water and Raw Materials During the Reporting Period, approximately 1,169,013.00 kWh of electricity (2018/19: 976,787.00 kWh) and approximately 6,724.00 cubic metres of water (2018/19: 6,619.00 cubic metres) are consumed. Comparative figures for intensities of the electricity and water consumption between current and previous financial years are as follows: Use of Resources Indicators Source Unit 2019/20 2018/19 KPI A2.1&2.2 Consumption per capita Electricity 11,240.51 kWh8 9,866.54 kWh per capita per capita Water 64.65 cubic metres 66.86 cubic metres per capita per capita We have implemented multiple measures to reduce our usage over electricity and raw materials, which includes: Control raw material usage and reduce raw material wastage by procuring raw materials, especially tungsten carbide ring, with size as similar to that of finished products, and monitoring the quality of our work-in-progress and products closely; Switch off electrical appliances and lights during lunch hours and non-working hours; Keep indoor temperature at 24 degrees Celsius or above; Keep the doors closed while the air-conditioners are in use; Control paper usage and promote the concept of double-side printing; and Recycle raw materials, such as cutting fluid. We do not have any issue in sourcing water, and the existing supply of water meets our daily operational needs. Water consumption by the Group is minimal, which mainly serves the purpose of basic cleaning and sanitation. In order to reduce water wastage, we regularly inspect the water supply facilities and actively promote water conservation awareness among our employees. We also ensure that our waste water discharge level complies with "Discharge Limits of Water Pollutants" (水污染物排放限值DB44/26-2001) in the PRC. 8 8 The total amount of non-hazardous waste is increased by approximately 13.93% due to the increase of production volume by approximately 98.14%. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT In addition, staff canteen located at our factory in the PRC produces non-hazardous waste water and sanitary sewage, with the waste water being treated by the three-stage sludge as to separate oil and slag, and the sanitary sewage is being processed by the three-stageseptic-tank. As such, we attempt to minimise the environmental impacts caused by the waste discharge. Packaging Materials Packaging materials consumed by the Group mainly include splint, laminated timber and strap. During the Reporting Period, approximately 55.85 tonnes of splint (2018/19: 51.23 tonnes), approximately 32.92 tonnes of laminated timber (2018/19: 28.60 tonnes) and approximately 0.78 tonnes of strap (2018/19: 0.63 tonnes) are produced. Comparative figures for intensities of the packaging materials used between current and previous financial years are as follows: Packaging Material Indicators Source Data 2019/20 2018/19 KPI A2.5 Packaging material per unit (in Tonnes/ (in Tonnes/ produced unit produced) unit produced) Splint 0.0046 0.0051 Laminated Timber 0.0027 0.0028 Strap 0.0001 0.0001 Environmental Impact Noise is unavoidably created when we operate our machines. We strive to minimise the nuisance caused to the nearby community. Noise control measures are adopted in our productions including sound insulation, vibration reduction, noise elimination and sound absorption. The production facilities in the PRC comply with the "Emission Standard for Industrial Enterprises' Noise at Boundary" (工業企業廠界環境噪聲排放標準GB12348-2008). Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 9 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT SOCIAL

Employment and Labour Practices

As a responsible employer, we strictly comply with all relevant employment laws and regulations that have significant impact on us, including but not limited to "Employment Ordinance", "Minimum Wage Ordinance", "Employees' Compensation Ordinance", and "Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance" in Hong Kong, and "Labour Law" ( 中華人民共和國勞動法 ), "Labour Contract Law" ( 中華人民共和國勞動合同法 ), and "Law of the PRC on Work Safety" ( 中華人民共和國安全生產法 ) in the PRC.

We have formulated our internal policies in accordance with relevant labour laws and regulations related to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination and other benefits and welfare, employment development and training, child and forced labour.

To ensure that key policies are clearly and consistently communicated to our employees, the Group has established a "Staff Handbook", which details the rights of our employees, such as working hours, leave entitlements and other benefits and welfare. Every employee is provided with a copy of the "Staff Handbook" when they join the Group.

Compliance and Grievance

During the Reporting Period, there was no incident of non-compliance in relation to relevant labour laws and regulations, and the Group had not been subject to any material labor laws claim, lawsuit, penalty or disciplinary action.

Our Team

We believe that a diversified and equitable workforce is vital for our business development. We strive to ensure our recruitment process is fair and without any discrimination. As of 31 March 2020, the Group had a total of 104 employees (as of 31 March 2019: 129 employees). Total number of employees by gender: 2019/20 2018/19 Male Female Male Female 33% 29% 67% 71% 10 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT Total number of employees by age group: 2019/20 2018/19 Below 25 25-29 30-39 40-49 Above 50 Below 25 25-29 30-39 40-49 Above 50 8% 10% 23% 22% 15% 33% 15% 32% 26% 16% Total number of employees by region: 2019/20 2018/19 Hong Kong PRC Hong Kong PRC 17% 13% 83% 87% During the Reporting Period, 40 employees (2018/19: 31) left the Group with turnover rate as follows. Employee Turnover Rate 2019/20 2018/19 By Gender Male 70% 26% Female 30% 74% By Age <25 63% 48% 25-29 13% 16% 30-39 8% 13% 40-49 13% 7% >50 5% 16% By Region PRC 83% 97% HK 17% 3% Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 11 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT Welfare and Benefits The Group has established a fair and reasonable remuneration regime, adhering to the principle of fairness, incentive and legality. The remuneration of employees includes basic salaries, annual remuneration and attendance bonuses. For effective personnel management, we offer rewards (e.g. promotion) and inflict punishments (e.g. dismissal) based on employees' attendance and performance. Employees who have completed their probation are entitled to all statutory holidays, leave and welfare as stipulated in the national and local laws and regulations, including but not limited to paid maternity leave, paternity leave, compassionate leave and annual leave. In order to comply with the "Labour Law" (中華人民共和國勞動法) in the PRC, we manage the work schedules for our employees in the PRC production facility with no more than 8 working hours per day and 44 hours per week on average. We believe that maintaining a good work-life balance is essential to employees' physical and mental health. Thus, our employees are never forced to work overtime. Child Labour and Forced Labour The Group does not tolerate the recruitment of child labour and the use of forced labour. Every recruitment is subject to a stringent internal review process that includes verifying personal information of applicants. For example, the Human Resources Department carefully verifies the identity of applicants to ensure that child labour is not recruited. Any individuals under legal working age are not recruited. Equal Opportunity, Diversity and Anti-discrimination Our Group is committed to providing a friendly working environment where employees are treated fairly and equally. All employees are assessed based on their ability, job performance and contribution irrespective of their nationality, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, political opinion, gender, age or family status. Through proactive enforcement of the policy on prohibition of discrimination and harassment, we strive to create a workplace free of bullying, belittling and sexual harassment. Health and Safety The Group is dedicated to providing a safe working environment for all of our employees. Occupational health and safety of our employees are always our top-priority. We make every effort to minimise and avoid potential occupational hazards. During the Reporting Period, the Group complies with relevant laws and regulations regarding health and safety, including but not limited to the"Law of the PRC on Work Safety" (中華人民共和國安全生產法) and the "Regulations on Work Safety Permits" (安全生產許可證條例). The Human Resources Manager is responsible for monitoring the compliance status of the laws and regulations as aforementioned. 12 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT To ensure occupational health and safety, we have established a comprehensive set of policies regarding occupational health and safety management system. Moreover, the Group has established a "Fire Safety Management Guideline" that formulates the procedures of fire safety inspection to make sure that fire safety equipment is in good condition. Regular fire drills are also conducted to ensure that employees are well aware of evacuation routes and fire extinction measures. Furthermore, the Group has developed emergency plans in regard to production disruption, fire control and industrial injuries. Under the occurrence of any material operational disruption, actions are taken immediately in accordance with the emergency plan. Impacts on production efficiencies and environment caused by the accident are to be assessed and kept to a minimal level. We ensure that our workers are technically and professionally certified before assigning them to operate special equipment, such as forklift, bridge crane and lifting equipment, etc. The Human Resources Department closely monitors the validity of these certificates. The certificates are to be properly retained during the service period of the respective employees. Operation manuals for different equipment are also available to curb workplace accidents. In order to keep in line with the safety requirements of our production facility, the Human Resources Department performs daily inspections on hygiene, workplace and machinery safety. Inspections on designated protective measures, such as the protective clothing and face masks used by staff operating the machines, would also be conducted on a regular basis. In addition, the Group provides regular safety and first aid training to different levels of employees in order to arouse employees' awareness of workplace health and safety. In case if an employee encounters any work- related injuries, the Group will take all necessary measures to make sure that proper medical care and treatment is offered to the respective employee. During the Reporting Period, there was no work-related fatality and lost days due to work injury. Development and Training Employees are our most valuable asset. Thus, we place strong emphasis on personal development. A wide range of training programmes are provided to our employees to enhance their knowledge and capabilities. Orientation training sessions are provided to newly recruited staff by their respective department supervisors. The training covers introduction of our Group, their own department structure, responsibilities, required skills and working instructions. We also require all our newly recruited staff to attend safety training before commencement of their duties. Upon the completion of the training, our staff would have a good understanding of the relevant laws and regulations, the Group's internal policies relating to safety and available safety measures. The aim of providing such training is to minimise the chance of having any work-related injuries. During the Reporting Period, we organised fire safety training to all staff in the PRC office, aiming to reinforce fire safety awareness of our staff. Upon our fire safety training, our staff are equipped with basic fire safety knowledge and skills, including method of fire escape and proper way of fire extinguishers. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 13 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT Moreover, orientation trainings are provided to newly recruited staff by their respective department supervisors about the Group, their department structure, responsibilities, required skills and working instructions. In addition, during the Reporting Period, we arranged a training session on machinery operation for all our production staff, covering safety measures in operations, maintenance and inspection of various machineries. We also organised first-aid training, office software training and safety training for work and production resume. During the Reporting Period, we have provided staff training for a total of 1,104.5 hours (2018/19: 1,677.5 hours). Statistics related to development and training is detailed as follows: 2019/20 2018/19 Average hours of training per employee By gender Male 19.73 24.00 Female 14.78 16.00 By employment category Entry level 31.87 34.00 Middle level 27.43 6.00 Management level 12.67 4.00 Percentage of employees trained By gender Male 62% 81% Female 38% 19% By employee category Entry level 84% 82% Middle level 11% 16% Management level 5% 2% Supply Chain Management The Group places strong emphasis on supplier management. We have formulated the "Purchasing Policy" (採購 管理制度) that clearly states the procurement procedures and selection criteria for suppliers. We work closely with our existing suppliers to ensure the quality of the products and to reduce the environmental impact caused by the products being manufactured from our production facilities. In order to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of our supply chain, we continue to cautiously select new suppliers based on our defined criteria, such as their size, products, services, quality, delivery time, cost effectiveness, etc. We also set clear expectations of our suppliers in areas such as environmental impact and child labour. In addition, suppliers with more advanced and greener production technologies are preferred, to minimise the unnecessary wastes produced during the production process. 14 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT Approved suppliers are evaluated annually to ensure that suppliers meet the requirements on quality, delivery time and engineering techniques. Suppliers who are not up to the standard for a prolonged period are to be disqualified. Product Responsibility The Group strictly complies with the relevant laws and regulations relating to product responsibility that have significant impact on us, including but not limited to the "PRC Product Quality Law" (中華人民共和國產品質量 法), "Customer Protection Law" (中華人民共和國消費者權益保護法) in China, China's "Law of Tort" (中華人民共 和國侵權責任法), the "Trade Description Ordinance" and the "Sale of Goods Ordinance" in Hong Kong. During the Reporting Period, the Group was not aware of any material non-compliance with the relevant laws and regulations related to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided. Quality Assurance In order to minimise our product liability risk and ensure customer satisfaction, the Group has established "Quality Management System and Process Policy" (品質管理制度及流程) that sets out clear guidance on the implementation of quality assurance plans. Inspections on raw materials, work-in progress and finished goods are to be carried out by the Quality Control Department. Upon product inspections, inspection report is to be issued by the department prior to the delivery of products to our customers to ensure product quality. Customer Service Sound customer service is essential in maintaining a long-term relationship with our customers. To ensure that our customers possess adequate knowledge on operating the products, the Group has set up an experienced aftersales team which provides onsite technical support in Hong Kong and Macau upon request. The Group also requires overseas distributors in Scandinavia, Japan and India to provide the end users with aftersales technical support. The Group makes every effort to promptly investigate and resolve all disputes and complaints lodged by customers. All complaints received are diverted to and handled by Quality Control Department. Upon receipt of a complaint, responsible personnel will investigate and appropriate action will be taken in a timely manner. In the event of non-artificial performance failure, the Group would have the products recalled and provide customers with up to 100% refund. Moreover, we offer customers with other value-added services, including repair and maintenance services for the machineries and equipment. During the Reporting Period, there were no products sold or shipped that were subject to recalls for safety or health reasons; there were no written complaints related to product and service quality either. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 15 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT Intellectual Property Rights During the Reporting Period, we strictly comply with laws and regulations with regard to product responsibility in Hong Kong and PRC that have a significant impact on us, including, but not limited to, the "Copyright Ordinance (Chapter 528)", the "Trademark Law of the PRC" (中華人民共和國商標法) and the "Copyright Law of the PRC" (中華人民共和國著作權法). We actively seek patent and design protection for important innovations and designs. The Research and Development Department ("R&D Department") actively monitors the status and usage of the Group's intellectual property ("IP"). As when potential IP infringement is identified, the case will be reported to the R&D Department. If the report of infringement is confirmed, the case would be passed to the management for further action. Moreover, we act proactively to enforce IP rights against third-party infringers. For Research and Development Cooperation, a technical cooperation agreement specifying the confidentiality requirements of proprietary information and rights upon patent entitlement, is signed with the relevant parties to protect the Group's IP rights. In addition, for parties with access to the IP of the Group, agreements with confidentiality clause are signed. We also require our staff to sign the confidentiality agreement and anti-competitive agreement. Data Protection The majority of our products are custom-made to suit needs of the individual customers, when construction drawings are passed to the Production Department for production of customised products. To avoid information leakage, copying and/or scanning of the construction drawings are strictly prohibited. Computers with access to the construction drawings are also not accessible to the internet and external storage devices. Moreover, non-disclosure agreements are signed by all employees of the Group to ensure that they are aware of their legally binding obligation of protecting confidential information of the Group. Anti-Corruption and Money Laundering During the Reporting Period, we compiled with all relevant local and national laws and regulations relating to prevention of bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering, including, but not limited to, the "Prevention of Bribery Ordinance" (Cap. 201 of the Laws of Hong Kong), "Drug Trafficking (Recovery of Proceeds) Ordinance" (Cap. 405) and the "Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance" (Cap. 455) in Hong Kong, the "Criminal Law" ( 中華人民共和國刑法) and "Anti-Money Laundering Law" (中華人民共和國反洗黑錢法) in the PRC. The Group prohibits acts of corruption and bribery committed by its employees. Our "Employee Feedback and Anti-corruption Policy" (僱員回饋和反舞弊管控規範) clearly sets out the procedures and channels for reporting corruption and fraudulent cases. As stipulated in the policy, every employee should immediately report any suspected fraud cases. After detecting the potential fraudulent case, investigation is to be conducted with due care and the investigation process is kept confidential. For the proven fraud case, management will take corrective action immediately. In the case of conflict of interests, the employees must declare their personal interests and report the matters to the Group's management. Employees are strictly prohibited to abuse their power and/or take advantage of their position for personal gain. During the Reporting Period, no corruption and money laundering cases were noted or reported. 16 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT Community Investment Community engagement is an integral part of our corporate culture. We are attached to our social responsibilities and are committed to building a better society. The Group aspires to provide support to the elderly and strengthen community relations. During the Reporting Period, we had taken initiatives to support the community through donations to a number of non-governmental organisations, including but not limited to Friends of Aged People, the HK Elderly Association Ltd, Hong Kong Kowloon Joint Kai-fong Research Council Ltd, Tsz Wan Shan Kai Fong Welfare Association Ltd and the Community Chest of Hong Kong. We will continue to devote our time, resources and capital for the betterment of the society. By sharing our knowledge and best practices, we aim to contribute to the long-term development of the communities we operate in. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 17 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT HKEX's Guide to the ESG Report Part A: Environmental ESG Aspects Related Section Remarks A1. Emissions Information on the policies and compliance with relevant Overview, Emissions, laws and regulations that have a significant impact on Hazardous Waste & the issuer relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, Non-Hazardous Waste discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. KPI A1.1 The types of emissions and respective Emissions emission data. KPI A1.2 Greenhouse gas emission in total (in tonnes) Emissions and, where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) Hazardous Waste & and, where appropriate, intensity Non-Hazardous Waste (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced Hazardous Waste & (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity Non-Hazardous Waste (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A1.5 Description of measures to mitigate emissions Emissions, Hazardous Waste and results achieved. & Non-Hazardous Waste KPI A1.6 Description of how hazardous and non- Hazardous Waste & hazardous wastes are handled, reduction initiatives and Non-Hazardous Waste results achieved. A2. Use of Resources Policies on the efficient use of resources, including Use of Resources energy, water and other raw materials. KPI A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by Use of Resources type. (e.g. electricity, gas or oil) in total (kWh in '000s) and intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity Use of Resources (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A2.3 Description of energy use efficiency initiatives Use of Resources and results achieved. KPI A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in Use of Resources sourcing water that is fit for purpose, water efficiency initiatives and results achieved. KPI A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished Packaging Materials products (in tonnes) and, if applicable, with reference to per unit produced. 18 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT ESG Aspects Related Section Remarks A3. The Environmental and Natural Resources Policies on minimising the issuer's significant impact on Overview, Emissions, the environment and natural resources. Hazardous Waste & Non-Hazardous Waste, Use of Resources KPI A3.1 Description of the significant impacts of Emissions, Hazardous Waste activities on the environment and natural resources and & Non-Hazardous Waste, the actions taken to manage them. Use of Resources Part B: Social ESG Aspects Related Section Remarks B1. Employment Information on the policies and compliance with laws Employment and Labor and regulations that have a significant impact on Practices & Compliance and the issuer relating to compensation and dismissal, Grievance recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare. KPI B1.1 Total workforce by gender, employment type, Our Team age group and geographical region. KPI B1.2 Employment turnover rate by gender, age Our Team group and geographical region. B2. Health and Safety Information on the policies and compliance with laws Health and Safety and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. KPI B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities. Health and Safety KPI B2.2 Lost days due to work injury. Health and Safety KPI B2.3 Description of occupational health and safety Health and Safety measures adopted, how they are implemented and monitored. B3. Development and training Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills Development and Training for discharging duties at work. Description of training activities. KPI B3.1 The percentage of employees trained Development and Training by gender and employee category (e.g. senior management, middle management). KPI B3.2 The average training hours completed per Development and Training employee by gender and employee category. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 19 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT ESG Aspects Related Section Remarks B4. Labour standards Information on the policies and compliance with laws Child Labour and Forced and regulations that have a significant impact on the Labour issuer relating to preventing child and forced labour. KPI B4.1 Description of measures to review employment Child Labour and Forced practices to avoid child and forced labour. Labour KPI B4.2 Description of steps taken to eliminate such N/A Not Disclosed practices when discovered. B5. Supply chain management Policies on managing environmental and social risks of Supply Chain Management the supply chain. KPI B5.1 Number of suppliers by geographical region. N/A Not Disclosed KPI B5.2 Description of practices relating to engaging Supply Chain Management suppliers, number of suppliers where the practices are being implemented, how they are implemented and monitored. B6. Product responsibility Information on the policies and compliance with laws Product Responsibility and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and method of redress. KPI B6.1 Percentage of total products sold or shipped Customer Services subject to recalls for safety and health reasons. KPI B6.2 Number of products and service related Customer Services complaints received and how they are dealt with. KPI B6.3 Description of practices relating to observing Intellectual Property Rights and protecting intellectual property rights. KPI B6.4 Description of quality assurance process and Quality Assurance & recall procedures. Customer Services KPI B6.5 Description of consumer data protection Data Protection and privacy policies, how they are implemented and monitored. 20 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT ESG Aspects Related Section Remarks B7. Anti-corruption Information on the policies and compliance with relevant Anti-Corruption and Money laws and regulations that have a significant impact on Laundering the issuer relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. KPI B7.1 Number of concluded legal cases regarding Anti-Corruption and Money corrupt practices brought against the issuer or Laundering its employees during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases. KPI B7.2 Description of preventive measures and Anti-Corruption and Money whistle-blowing procedures, how they are implemented Laundering and monitored. B8. Community investment Policies on community engagement to understand the Community Investment needs of the communities where the issuer operates and to ensure that its activities take into consideration the communities' interests. KPI B8.1 Focus areas of contribution (e.g. education, Community Investment environmental concerns, labour needs, health, culture, sport). KPI B8.2 Resources contributed (e.g. money or time) to Community Investment the focus area. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 21 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019/20 Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 煜榮集團控股有限公司 Attachments Original document

